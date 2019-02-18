After Pulwama terror attack, IMG Reliance pulls out as producers of PSL

The PCB would also take up the issue at the ICC committee meeting in Dubai later this month

In the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, Indian broadcaster Reliance IMG has decided to pull out as producers of the ongoing PSL League.

IMG took the call soon after Media firm Discovery Communications’s sports channel DSport stopped airing the tournament.

A statement was issued by the Pakistan cricket board on Monday saying that because of the unfortunate incident that took place a few days back Reliance IMG will be not a part of the broadcasting team with immediate effect.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed on Thursday carried out a terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives.

The six-team tournament league commenced on February 14 in Dubai, concludes on March 17 but the broadcaster discontinued the telecast in India after two days. This year 8 matches were set to take place in Pakistan and the other 26 matches were to be held in UAE.

Earlier in 2018, PSL had recieved a 358% rise in their broadcast deal, which was to cover seasons from 2019-2022.

PCB managing director Wasim Khan assured the fans that they would find a new partner soon and the league would be telecast for all PSL fans across the globe.

“Denying India cricket fans the right to follow PSL … as well as covering or removing portrait of former Pakistan cricket captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan and other legendary cricketers from one of the most historic cricket clubs and venues are highly regrettable actions,” Khan said in the statement.

The Pakistan Super League has 6 teams in the tournament and has 30 league matches. The list of teams are Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United.