After Pulwama attack, BCCI raises safety concerns of players with ICC

BCCI also urged cricketing nations to sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates. (File)

In the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has written a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) highlighting its fears for the safety and security of players and match officials in upcoming ICC events including the World Cup 2019. It also showed its concerns for the security of cricket fans at the mega event.

BCCI also urged cricketing nations to sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates. The cricket controlling body laid emphasis on the fact that the terror outfit which carried out the dastardly attack was based in Pakistan and “resulted in the death of 44 Indian security personnel”.

“In view of the aforesaid terrorist attack, BCCI fears for the safety and security of players and match officials participating in upcoming ICC events including the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,” the letter reads.

Most ICC member countries including the United Kingdom have strongly condemned the Pulwama terrorist attack and expressed solidarity with India, BCCI said, urging the cricketing community to sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates.

The BCCI also hoped that robust security will be provided to players, match officials and fans of Indian cricket for the World Cup. “The BCCI trusts that the ICC and ECB will ensure that the most robust security is provided to players, match officials and fans of Indian cricket for the upcoming World Cup,” it reads.

Earlier in the day, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) refused to take any stand on the World Cup clash against Pakistan and left the matter to be decided by the Central government.

“We are in talks with the government. No decision has been taken on the June 16 match,” CoA chief Vinod Rai said.

While senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and former captain Mohammed Azharuddin supported a call to boycott the India Pakistan World Cup match of June 16, veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar stated that India should not hand over points to Pakistan by boycotting the game. Gavaskar also advocated continued shunning of bilateral cricket ties. Endorsing his view, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar said that he would hate to see India concede two points to Pakistan by not playing them in the upcoming World Cup as such a move would only help the arch-rivals in the mega-event.

In the current lot of players in the Indian cricket team, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Mohammed Shami have called for decisive action to deal with terror strikes carried out by Pakistan-based terror groups.