After MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina announces retirement from international cricket

After MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina also announced retirement from the international cricket. The cricketer took to Instagram to announce the decision. ” “It was nothing but lovely playing with you @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India, Jai Hind!” Raina wrote on Instagarm. The announcement comes moment after Mahendra Singh Dhoni, announced from the international cricket.

ALSO READ: Mahendra Singh Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket with ‘Main Pal Do Pal Ka…’-WATCH

(Story to be updated)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.