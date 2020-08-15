  • MORE MARKET STATS

After MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina announces retirement from international cricket

Published: August 15, 2020 8:58 PM

"It was nothing but lovely playing with you @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India, Jai Hind!" Raina wrote on Instagarm.

Suresh Raina.

After MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina also announced retirement from the international cricket. The cricketer took to Instagram to announce the decision. ” “It was nothing but lovely playing with you @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India, Jai Hind!” Raina wrote on Instagarm. The announcement comes moment after Mahendra Singh Dhoni, announced from the international cricket.

(Story to be updated)

