After Karun Nair, Murali Vijay complains about lack of communication from selectors

The controversy over communication between the selectors and players does not seem to end. After Karun Nair complained about the fact that there was a lack of communication from the selectors regarding the decision to be dropped, another Indian batsman Murali Vijay has come out and said that the same thing.

Murali Vijay was dropped after the second Test in England where he had failed to deliver in two consecutive matches. He was also not considered for the two-match series against the West Indies as the selectors preferred Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal because of their brilliant run in the domestic circuit.

“Neither the chief selector nor any other person spoke to me in England after I was dropped from the third Test,” Vijay told the Mumbai Mirror after playing for Tamil Nadu against Tripura in a Vijay Hazare Trophy game in Chennai.

“None of them have spoken to me since. I did have a conversation with the members of the team management in England and that’s it.”

However, Vijay has not given up hope and is focused on getting back into the side for the tour of Australia which will begin in December. He has been playing county cricket for Essex where he has scored runs which helped him gain a lot of confidence, Vijay hopes to score more runs for his team which will help him remain in the scheme of things for the tour of Australia.

Murali Vijay also agreed with Harbhajan Singh who had lashed out at the selectors stating that the parameters for selection should be made clear to the players so that they exactly as to where they stand in the minds of the selectors and the team management.

“Right now I am looking forward to doing well for Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy. I have been in these situations before and made a comeback. I will be preparing for the Australia series too in my own manner. I know the conditions there well, having scored close to 500 runs (482) during the 2014-15 series. I wish to be ready if the chance comes,” he was quoted as saying by the daily.