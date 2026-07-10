For 36 years, Indian tennis fans have waited for someone to walk back into the conversation Leander Paes started at Wimbledon in 1990. This month, an 18-year-old from Pune did exactly that.

Arnav Paparkar, standing over six feet tall and currently ranked World No. 19 in the ITF junior rankings, became the first Indian since Paes to reach the Wimbledon Boys’ Singles quarterfinals, and the first Indian to reach the quarterfinal of any junior Grand Slam since Yuki Bhambri managed it at the 2009 US Open.

He did it without dropping a set until the final hurdle: a straight-set win over Britain’s Joshua Craze, a 6-2, 6-3 upset of world No. 3 Keaton Hance, and a brisk 6-2, 6-1 dismissal of Japan’s Ryo Tabata in just 52 minutes, striking eight aces and 20 winners along the way. He fell in the quarterfinal to American Jordan Lee, 6-2, 7-5.

The Making of a Prospect

Paparkar’s rise has been building for three years. His first breakthrough came in 2023, when he won the Australian Open Under-14 Asia-Pacific Elite Trophy in Melbourne, followed by the National Under-16 title in Kolhapur, won as a wildcard entrant. In 2024, he made his ATP Challenger debut on his 16th birthday, also via wildcard. By 2025, he had captured his first international junior titles, at the ITF J60 in Manama, Bahrain, and the J200 in Kuala Lumpur.

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This year has been his breakout: Paparkar rose to No. 1 in the AITA Boys’ Under-18 national rankings, holding the position for 21 consecutive weeks, followed by a third-round finish at the Roland Garros Junior Championships that pushed him into the world’s top 20 juniors for the first time.

He trains under coach Prosenjit Paul at the Hemant Bendre Tennis Academy in Pune, while also working with coach Nigel Beavers at the Soto Academy in Spain, a dual-base setup increasingly common among India’s most promising young prospects looking for both grassroots grounding and European competitive exposure. Earlier this year, on Bendre’s advice, Paparkar reworked his serve. “My swing is now slower and more balanced than before. My coach suggested the change in April, saying it would also reduce the risk of injury. It has improved both my rhythm and consistency,” he said.

The Backing

Unlike the senior tour, junior Grand Slam events carry no direct prize money; Paparkar’s career earnings sit at roughly $2,485 to date. What sustains a prospect at this stage is institutional and sponsorship backing rather than match purses. Paparkar’s development has been supported by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), the MahaTennis Foundation, the Maharashtra government’s Mission Lakshyavedh programme, and corporate sponsor Aryan Pumps, a backing structure that will matter increasingly as he transitions toward the senior tour, where academy fees, travel, and coaching costs can run into tens of lakhs annually for a rising junior.

The Mental Game

Paparkar has also spoken about the psychological turn in his season, following a heavy defeat earlier this year that he says reshaped his mindset. “I told myself I wouldn’t lose like that again. I’m mentally stronger and calmer now. I keep reminding myself that it’s just a tennis match,” he said.

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What Comes Next

At 18, Paparkar sits at the same inflection point every promising Indian junior eventually faces: the jump from junior Grand Slams to the unforgiving grind of the ATP Challenger and Futures circuit, where ranking points are harder-won and financial backing runs thin fast. His Wimbledon run has bought him visibility Indian tennis has lacked since the Paes-Bhupathi-Bopanna generation began fading from the singles conversation. Whether that visibility converts into sustained institutional investment, and eventually into India’s first credible singles contender in decades, will likely define the next phase of his career.