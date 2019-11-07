Afghanistan vs West Indies: 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find stay in Lucknow

Hundreds of people gathered outside the hotel to see the tall who is a resident of Kabul. (ANI)

The one-day international cricket series between Afghanistan and West Indies began Wednesday at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. While the match could generate little curiosity for many fans, there are some who flew from Afghanistan to watch their national team play. One such fan became the talk of the town, not just because of his love for his team, but for his unusual height.

Sher Khan, who is 8 feet and two-inch tall, gathered many eyeballs and struggled to find accommodation in Lucknow courtesy to his height. He visited several hotels in search of a place to stay but no hotel allegedly agreed to rent him a room.

Disappointed and alone in a new city, Khan reached out to the police for help which took him to a Hotel Rajdhani in Naka area in Lucknow where he spent Tuesday night. Soon news of his stay spread and hundreds of people gathered outside the hotel to get a glimpse of the tall.

“As many as 200 people have come to see him. He is very disturbed,” news agency ANI quoted hotel owner Ranu as saying.

Due to a huge crowd outside the hotel, the police had to escort Sher Khan, who is a resident of Kabul, to Ekana Stadium where the international ODI series is being played. According to the hotel owner, the man will be staying in the city for the next four to five days.

Afghanistan has chosen Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium as their new home venue. The first of the three ODI matches between Afghanistan and West Indies was played on Wednesday at this venue. Opting to field, West Indies bowlers brought a collapse of the Afghanistan middle order and came up with a fine show to bundle out Afghan team for 194 in 45.2 overs.

Chasing 195 was like a stroll in the park for the West Indies as Shai Hope (77 not out) and Roston Chase (94 off 115 balls) built a hundred-run partnership to help their team defeat Afghanistan by 7 wickets to win the first ODI and gain early edge in the series. With this win Windies have gone 1-0 up in the series.