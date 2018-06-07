Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming Online 3rd T20: When and where to watch AFG vs BAN

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming Online: The match will begin at 8 PM.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming Online 3rd T20: The new kids in the town – Afghanistan, have left the entire cricketing world in awe with their outstanding performance in the first T20Is against Bangladesh. The Afghan side would like to complete a clean sweep over their counterparts by winning the third and final T20I at Dehradun. Led by Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s spin trio also including Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi has turned out to be unplayable for Bangladesh. Between them, they have picked 12 out of 18 wickets that fell in the last two matches with Rashid alone picking up seven.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, would be hoping for an improved performance from their batsmen, especially from their experienced stars – Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim. The absence of Mustafizur Rahman in the fast-bowling department has also left a void.

Rubel Hossain was included in the playing XI for the last match but even he ended up leaking a lot of runs. The teams can expect a spin-friendly wicket at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and a pleasantly warm evening with temperatures in the late 20s.

When is Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match?

The 3rd T20I between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be played on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Where is Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rdd T20I match?

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

What time does Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match begin?

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match begins at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match?

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will be not broadcast on TV in India. However, you can watch the match on G TV, OSN sports in Bangladesh.

How to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming Online 3rd T20I?

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match live streaming will not be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on FinancialExpress.com.

What are the squads of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 match?

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Asghar Stanikzai(c), Najeeb Tarakai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Usman Ghani, Samiullah Shenwari, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Shapoor Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Ariful Haque, Abu Jayed, Abul Hasan