Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming Online 2nd T20: When and where to watch AFG vs BAN

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming Online: The match wil be played in Dehradun.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming Online 2nd T20: After being outplayed in the first T20, Bangladesh cricket team, led by Shakib Al Hasan would be hoping for an improved performance as they take on Afghanistan in Dehradun on Tuesday evening. As expected, Afghan’s spin trio of Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan which is coming off a successful IPL, ripped apart Bangladesh’s middle order as Afghanistan won the match by 45 runs on a spin-friendly wicket. Going into the second match, Bangladesh would be hoping for a better performance from their batsmen.

The other concern for them would be the form of medium pacers – Abul Hasan and Abu Jayed who conceded 74 runs in 6 overs between them. Injuries to Mustafizur Rahman (toe) and Taskin Ahmed (slip disc) have made the management’s job harder. They may also bring in Mehidy Hasan in place of the left-arm spinner – Nazmul Islam.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, would be hoping for more contribution from their middle-order as their batting order collapsed from 91 for 4 after an opening stand of 62. The conditions are expected to remain cloudy with temperature likely to hit a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius in the day.

When is Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match?

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will take place on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. This will be the second match of Afghanistan-Bangladesh T20I series in India, 2018.

Where is Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match?

The match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

What time does Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match begin?

The 2nd T20 between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will begin at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before that at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE telecast?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will be not broadcast on TV in India.

How to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming Online, 2nd T20?

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match live streaming will not be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on FinancialExpress.com.

Here are the squads for the match:

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Asghar Stanikzai(c), Najeeb Tarakai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Usman Ghani, Samiullah Shenwari, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Shapoor Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Ariful Haque, Abu Jayed, Abul Hasan.