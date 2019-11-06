Adam Gilchrist on Pant’s comparison with Dhoni: ‘Unlikely that anybody will ever match up to MS’

Gilchrist added that Indian fans should not try to compare Rishabh Pant with MS Dhoni.

Adam Gilchrist, the former Australian wicket-keeper batsman thinks that it is very tough for anyone match up to MS Dhoni. Speaking about the comparisons between Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni Gilchrist said that it was unfair to compare the youngster with veteran Dhoni. Gilchrist said that it is important for someone like Rishabh Pant to be focused on improving his game. He should try becoming the best version of himself, the Australian great added.

During an event hosted by Tourism Western Australia, Adam Gilchrist said, “I’m not big on comparisons like I said before”. Gilchrist added that Indian fans should not try to compare Pant with Dhoni. He said, “Dhoni has set such a high benchmark that it will be unfair on the youngster to match up to the former early on in his career”.

Talking about Pant, Gilchrist the youngster looks like a very talented player and pointed out that it was too early to put so much pressure on him.

In the first T20 match of the ongoing series against Bangladesh, Rishabh Pant scored 27 off 26 balls. India ended up losing the match played in Delhi. Rishabh Pant has been under the scanner since the ICC World Cup 2019. The youngster from Delhi also failed to impress in the series against West Indies following which he was dropped from the playing XI of the home Test series against South Africa. Wriddhiman Saha was India’s first-choice wicketkeeper in the series.

Rishabh Pant has played 21 T20I matches for India and has managed to score 352 runs. Pant’s highest score in T20I is 65 and he has a strike rate of 119.72. India will play their next match against Bangladesh on 7, November 2019 at Rajkot which will be a must-win game for the hosts as they look to stay alive in the series.