Accused of molestation, SAI Kabaddi coach commits suicide

Rudrappa V Hosamani, a Kabaddi coach with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), allegedly committed suicide in a hotel on Tuesday after being accused of molesting a teenage girl at the training centre. The police told PTI that Hosamani, who had checked into the hotel on October 13, hung himself in the room.

“Rudrappa V Hosamani, a senior coach at SAI in Bengaluru, committed suicide by hanging himself in the hotel room in Harihara on Monday.He was accused of molestation,” Davanagere Superintendent of Police R Chetan told PTI.

Hosamani reportedly didn’t come out of his room after checking in which alerted the hotel staff who informed the police. The coach was found hanging after police broke open the door.

He was accused of molestation by a teenage girl. The alleged incident of molestation took place in the girls’ dressing room of the training centre on October 9. SAI authorities were informed after the victim told her parents about it.

An internal probe was conducted on the matter and Hosamani was placed under suspension. A case was filed against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act based on the complaint.

The order issued by the SAI DG on October 11 said since a disciplinary proceeding against Hosamani is contemplated, “the undersigned in exercise of the powers conferred by sub rule 1 of rule 10 of the CCS (CCA) 1965 read with bye law 40 of SAI service bye laws 1992 hereby places the said Sh R V Hosamani KKK coach under suspension with immediate effect.”