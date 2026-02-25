Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals are now hanging by a thread after a thrilling Super 8 Group 2 defeat to England. The pressure from Pakistan’s recent humiliating defeat at the hands of England has spilt over off the field with social media abuse aimed at Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s family.

The pressure of potential elimination has triggered a wave of hostility toward the family of Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha. The skipper’s wife, Sabba Manzer, revealed on Instagram that she and their minor son received abusive and threatening messages following the defeat.

“Sending me or my innocent son abuse is not going to win you the World Cup,” Manzer posted, directly addressing the “hyper-emotional” fans who have increasingly targeted players’ personal lives.

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan and other cricket figures condemned the online abuse, calling it unacceptable and urging authorities to investigate threatening posts.

PAK VS ENG: What happened?

In the Super 8 match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, which confirmed England’s entry into the semi-finals, Pakistan post 164/9 in 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 63 to anchor the innings, while contributions from Babar Azam (25) and Fakhar Zaman (25) added some depth to the total.

Despite a spirited bowling effort from Pakistani bowlers like Shaheen Shah Afridi, the ‘Men in Green’ could not defend the target. England chased it down with 166/8 in 19.1 overs, winning by two wickets.

Harry Brook’s century (100 off 51 balls) proved decisive in the chase, as he became the driving force behind England’s victory.

The loss, fueled by a 51-ball century from England captain Harry Brook, has left Pakistan with just one point from two matches in Group 2. With England already qualifying for the semi-finals, Pakistan is now fighting a three-way battle with New Zealand and Sri Lanka for the final spot.

Pakistan’s standing in the World Cup

The defeat confirmed England as the first team to qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals, topping Super 8 Group 2 on four points from two matches.

Pakistan, meanwhile, remained behind in the standings with one point after their opening Super 8 fixture, which was washed out due to rain against New Zealand, yielding a no-result.

Pakistan’s path to the last four now hinges on their final Super 8 match against Sri Lanka and favourable results in the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka game. Depending on outcomes, Pakistan may also need a significant improvement in Net Run Rate to progress.