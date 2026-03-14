Success in modern cricket isn’t just about what you do in the nets; it’s about what you block out on your screen. Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has revealed the radical advice he received from head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav, popular called SKY by his teammates, during his darkest phase in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Abhishek admitted that after his second consecutive duck in the tournament, he was on the verge of an emotional breakdown.

The advice from leadership group

Abhishek entered the World Cup with massive expectations but struggled early on, recording three ducks in his first three innings. As the criticism on social media intensified, Gambhir and SKY and Hardik Pandya stepped in with a simple, blunt instruction.

“Take your phone and uninstall social media,” the left-handed opener revealed the advice he received the from three after at the India Today conclave.

‘Fail 8 Times, you will still open the final’ – Suryakumar’s advice to Abhishek Sharma

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav had revealed how he gave Abhishek the guarantee the he will play the first ball in the final even if he fails.

“I told him once: there are nine games in this World Cup, even if you fail in eight of them, score zero in all eight , I am giving you the guarantee that you will face the first ball in the final. Such players change games when they bat. I knew a day would come where he would finish it off,” India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain told the Indian Express.

Abhishek Sharma T20 World Cup 2026

T20 WC 2026 Player Spotlight Abhishek Sharma India · T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign Tournament Stats Matches 8 appearances Runs 141 tournament total Strike Rate 158 .42 balls per 100 Fifties 2 half-centuries Final vs New Zealand 52 (21) Runs · Balls World Cup Final Explosive half-century in the final Strike rate of 247.61 in the final Opening Partnership 98 off 43 balls Powerplay blitz that set the platform for India’s title win Express InfoGenIE

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How Abhishek Sharma repaid the faith in the final

The strategy worked. Freed from the digital noise and backed by his captain, Abhishek produced one of the most clinical knocks in T20 history during the final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. The southpaw scored 52 runs off just 21 balls, completing his half-century in record 18 balls. His innings also resulted in a 98-run opening stand with Sanju Samson that effectively pushed the Black Caps on the backfinal within the Powerplay.