While the rest of India is currently gripped by IPL 2026 fever, one of the country’s most successful sports entrepreneurs, Abhishek Bachchan, has dropped a truth bomb about the league’s entry barriers.

Speaking at the Forbes India Leadership Awards (FILA) 2026, where he was honoured as an Icon of Excellence, Bachchan candidly admitted that despite his passion for sports, the IPL was simply a financial stretch he wasn’t ready to make when it started in 2008.

The actor’s comments come at a time when IPL franchise valuations have skyrocketed, with the latest team acquisitions touching the $1 billion mark.

Budget contstraint

When asked why he chose to put his weight behind the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and Indian Super League (ISL) instead of the cricket juggernaut, Bachchan was refreshingly blunt.

“When it started, it was too expensive. It was out of my budget,” Bachchan shared during a fireside chat before going on to explain how he was not sure what he could bring to the table as the cricketing infrastructure was already strong in the country.

The “alternative sport” pioneer

Instead of chasing the IPL, Bachchan became a pioneer for indigenous and global sports in India. His “Icon of Excellence” award at FILA 2026 recognised his role in turning Kabaddi, once seen as a rural mud-sport, into a prime-time television sensation.

Jaipur Pink Panthers (PKL): One of the most successful teams in Kabaddi history, which Bachchan famously funded through his own acting projects in the early years.

Chennaiyin FC (ISL): A two-time champion in the Indian football league.

The Global Expansion: In 2025, Bachchan expanded his footprint to the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), becoming a co-founder of the ICC-sanctioned tournament that is set to launch its first season in late 2026.

Abhishek’s investment philosophy: ‘Micro manage everything’

Bachchan also touched upon how he micro manages everything when he owns a team. “I sit with the boys, live with them, train with them. I approve what they are going to be eating everyday. I micromanage everything. That’s the way I like to work.”

However, Bachchan also said ‘never say never’, not ruling out the possibility of a future investment in an IPL franchise.