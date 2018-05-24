‘AB na jaao chhod ke’: Amul’s heartfelt topical on AB de Villiers is breaking internet

In a brilliantly crafted doodle, Amul depicted AB de Villiers leaving the field with bat in hand and a backpack carrying another bat. (Amul.coop/Twitter)

In a brilliantly crafted doodle, Amul depicted AB de Villiers leaving the field with bat in hand and a backpack carrying another bat. Amul wittily captioned the cartoon as – AB na jaao chhod ke…. The caption is a line from the famous song ‘Abhi na jaao chhodkar ke dil abhi bhara nahi’ and has been tweaked by capitalising AB. The line has been taken from the film Hum Dono (1961) sung by legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

South African Cricket legend AB De Villiers, popularly known as Mr. 360, announced his retirement from International cricket via Twitter on Wednesday. The Proteas batsman decided to hang his gloves four days after his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore exited the 11th season of the mega sporting event, IPL T20 league. De Villiers displayed his explosive batting and pyrotechnics in the field that have further placed him in the hearts of Indian cricket fans.

The cricketing legend decided to call it quits while still being ranked number 2 in ODI rankings bringing to a close to an International career spanning 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 Twenty20 internationals from which he scored over 20,014 runs. The South African bowed out from International cricket fourth most successful Test batsman, second-highest run-getter in ODIs and second in T20Is. He also holds the records for scoring the fastest 50, 100 and 150 in ODIs.

#Amul Topical: The legendary South African batsman retires from international cricket! pic.twitter.com/j1mp8UdlyI — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) May 24, 2018

De Villiers while announcing his retirement in a video said that he was ‘tired’ and was ‘running out of gas’. He admitted that quitting International arena was a tough decision and also emphasised that ‘after the fantastic series wins against India and Australia, now feels like the right time to step aside.’ De Villiers clarified that he had ‘no plans to play overseas’ and would continue playing domestic cricket.

De Villiers made his debut in Test format at Port Elizabeth in December 2004 and made his first century in the fifth test against England.