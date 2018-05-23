AB de Villiers retires from international cricket with immediate effect

AB de Villiers announced retirement from international cricket on Wednesday. (Source: Reuters)

Star South African batsman AB de Villiers announced retirement from international cricket on Wednesday evening. The 34-year-old batsman posted an emotional video on Twitter to announce that he won’t be playing for the national team anymore. However, added that he would continue to play domestic cricket with Titans and will remain the biggest supporter of Faf du Plessis and South African Cricket team. De Villiers said that after two good series against India and Australia, he felt that this was the best time to hang his boots. “I’ve made a big decision today,” the video was captioned. Interestingly, ABD’s decision to quit came with just 12 months left for 2019 ICC World Cup. “After the fantastic series wins against India and Australia, now feels like the right time to step aside,” the RCB player said.

De Villiers who represented South Africa in 114 Tests, 228 One-Day Internationals (ODI) and 78 T20 Internationals, retired as one of the modern day legends. The 34-year-old said that it is time for others to take over. “I have decided to retire from all international cricket with immediate effect. After 114 Test matches, 228 ODI’s and 78 T20 Internationals, it is time for others to take over. I have had my turn, and to be honest, I am tired,” he added.

ABD said that it was a big decision and he had to think hard before making the decision.

“It would not be right for me to pick and choose where, when and in what format I play for the Proteas. For me, in the green and gold, it must be everything or nothing. I will always be grateful to the coaches and staff of Cricket South Africa for their support through all these years. The most important thank you goes out to all of my team mates throughout my career, I wouldn’t be half the player that I am without the support throughout the years,” he added.

De Villiers also thanked the South African fans for their love and support. “To the cricket fans around South Africa and the World, thank you for your kindness and generosity, and today, for your understanding,” he said.

Even though he didn’t make it clear whether he would continue to play in the IPL, ABD said that he hopes to be available for the Titans in domestic cricket.

He holds the records of – fastest ODI 50 (16 balls), 100 (31 balls) and 150 (64 balls), the second highest individual Test score for South Africa (278*), the highest points (935) by a South African on the ICC Test rankings and has claimed the coveted SA Cricketer of the Year award twice (2014 and 2015).