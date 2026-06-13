For more than nine decades, the FIFA Men’s World Cup has stood as the pinnacle of international football, shaping global sporting culture and setting benchmarks for athlete preparation, competition and commercial success. This might be changing as women’s football as the focus expands beyond trophies and performance metrics to something equally important: athlete health and wellbeing.

With the tenth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup scheduled to take place in Brazil in 2027, efforts to address longstanding gaps in research, education and support for female athletes have gained new urgency. One of the most significant initiatives is FIFA’s Women’s Health, Wellbeing and Performance Project, which aims to provide specialist, science-based education tailored specifically to the preparation and development of female athletes.

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Over 30 online modules cover 13 topics, ranging from the general public to sports specialists and FIFA’s 211 member associations. The programme addresses a historical imbalance in sports science. For decades, training methods, performance systems, and athlete management strategies were largely shaped by research conducted on men. Female athletes were expected to adapt to structures that rarely accounted for their unique physiological needs. But now the focus is shifting towards a player-centered model that prioritises women’s health, and athletic development. The need for such a shift is evident.

Sports Science Gender Gap

FIFA estimates that only 6% of sports science research focuses exclusively on women. Meanwhile, just 8% of elite female athletes report having sufficient knowledge about how the menstrual cycle may influence their training and performance. Recognising these gaps, FIFA has built its strategy around three pillars: awareness, research, and education. These pillars seek to improve understanding of female health and create more supportive environments for players at every level of the game.

A key priority is education around menstruation, hormonal fluctuations, nutrition, recovery, and injury prevention. The organisation is also promoting greater awareness of critical life stages that can influence athletic participation and performance, including puberty, pregnancy, postpartum recovery, parenthood, and menopause.

Mental health has emerged as another central component of athlete welfare. The demands of elite competition, social media scrutiny, extensive travel, and expectations from clubs, sponsors, and national teams can place considerable pressure on athletes.

FIFA is not alone in driving this change. Across the global sporting landscape, international federations and Olympic bodies are recognising that female athletes require policies and programmes designed around their specific physiological, psychological, and social needs. Inclusion remains a fundamental value underpinning these efforts.

Inclusion Frameworks

Sporting organisations are adopting policies that protect athletes from discrimination based on sexual orientation. Creating inclusive environments helps ensure that all players can participate safely, openly, and authentically without fear of harassment or exclusion.

Best-practice guidelines for supporting LGBTQ+ athletes include anti-discrimination policies, diversity education for coaches and staff, confidential reporting mechanisms, equal access to facilities and opportunities, and visible leadership support for inclusion initiatives. These measures strengthen team cohesion, improve athlete wellbeing, and contribute to healthier sporting cultures.

Many professional leagues and international federations now incorporate LGBTQ+ inclusion within broader safeguarding and human rights frameworks. A notable example is the Premier League’s With Pride initiative, launched to consolidate the league’s year-round LGBTQ+ programmes and drive long-term cultural change across clubs and communities.

At the Olympic level, athlete welfare and women’s sport have also become strategic priorities. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has strengthened its focus on safeguarding, fairness, and the protection of female athletes. In 2026, the IOC introduced a new eligibility policy for women’s categories at Olympic events beginning with the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Under the policy, eligibility for the female category will be based on biological sex, determined through a one-time screening process for the SRY (sex-determining region Y) gene. According to the IOC, the policy is intended to protect fairness, safety, and competitive integrity in women’s sport.

Beyond eligibility debates, Olympic guidelines continue to emphasise broader protections for women athletes. These include safe sport policies, prevention of harassment and abuse, access to medical and psychological services, athlete representation in decision-making processes, and support for career transitions after retirement.

As the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 approaches, the success of women’s sport should be measured not only by attendance figures, television audiences, sponsorship revenues, or tournament results. Equally important is the quality of support provided to athletes throughout their careers. Thus, the future of women’s sport will be defined not just by how athletes compete, but by how effectively the sporting ecosystem cares for them.