A case for a global boycott of the World cup

By Rajoli Siddharth Jayaprakash

Nations participating in the World cup are similar to emperor Nero’s guests; who overlooked the inhumane and immoral acts committed by the hosts and organizers of this esteemed tournament.

Whilst tacitly consenting to play on the organizers’ turf, the Denmark national team announced their jersey: a toned-down red jersey as a mark of protest against the Qatari government for its harsh treatment of their migrant workers, involved in the construction activities of the FIFA World cup, causing more than 6500 deaths. Most of the workers were of South Asian descent. Several contractors did not comply with the official standards and made their workers work for up to 18 hours a day in the sweltering heat, with little to no social benefits. The families of those who perished in the construction process, have not yet received compensation from the contractors. The 31 national teams (32 including Qatar) participating in the World cup are similar to the guests who attended emperor Nero’s party. To keep the party well-lit, the emperor would tie up prisoners, and set fire to them. The emperor’s guests would remain a party to this cruelty, doing nothing. The participant nations, similarly, are playing in Qatar rather than boycotting the tournament in spite of having strong legal protections against such grossly inhumane practices in their domestic and transnational legal structures.

Modern football has humble origins. In England, where the major football clubs of today were then represented by players comprising the working class, drawn from mills and factories, who would work long shifts from Monday to Friday and play football on the Weekends. Newton Heath L&YR F.C was represented by working-class men from the Lancashire and Yorkshire railway. Today, the same club is known as Manchester United. This is the story of several top-flight English premiership teams. As these teams were the only source for the local English working class to organize on the weekends and feel less alienated.

The World cup being held in Qatar is a mockery of the moral foundations of football. What remains another concern in the present World cup is the bidding process: according to a recent statement by U. S’s department of justice, FIFA officials were bribed to award Russia and Qatar hosting rights for the 2018 and 2022 World cups respectively. Furthermore, the accusation of Qatar attempting to buy votes was validated in the indictment. This is not only against fair play, but terms such as corruption, bribery, and human rights abuses should be far away from the football pitch

Money and football

Joseph Nye defines the term “soft power” as the ability of a country to persuade others to do what it wants without force or coercion. Since Qatar doesn’t pride itself on human freedoms or great institutions to brag about with the rest of the World, it uses its money to invest in football across the globe (primarily Europe) to buy influence. By acquiring Paris St Germain football club, Qatar not only becomes the owner of a European football club but strongly influences the city of Paris, the Parisians watching and supporting PSG are tacitly consenting to the style of governance of the Al Thani’s in Qatar. This form of soft power in sports is known as Sport-washing.

Since its inception, the new owners at PSG acquired marquee talents, and World class managers, turning inconsistent side into a regular title-winning one. However, that was not the only intention. PSG spent $263 million in acquiring Neymar from FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi is paid 620,000 pounds a week. PSG is a brand, a means to bring Qatar with the rest of the World. Qatar’s football investments in Europe had largely contributed to them winning the hosting rights of the World cup

Conclusion

Players in several leagues take a knee to highlight unity against all forms of racism and bigotry. Qatar has stringent laws against homosexuality. It remains problematic as there are footballers who are from the LGBTQ community. Should FIFA award hosting rights to a country that impinges on the personal liberties of the players, not to mention, its people? Should hosting rights be given to a nation that engages in corruption, and bribery, not to mention utterly disregards and disrespects the same class of people who have a deep association with the origins of Modern football?

The answer is, no. And if yes. The future leaders of tomorrow will have to write long apologies justifying their forefathers’ participation in emperor Nero’s party

Author is a Doctoral candidate, Russian and Central Asian studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

