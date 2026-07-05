Cape Verde have been knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 but the tournament may still have produced the country’s biggest winner.

Just weeks ago, veteran goalkeeper Vozinha was without a club after leaving Portuguese side Chaves. Outside Cape Verde, few football fans knew his name. Today, the 40-year-old leaves the tournament as one of its most recognisable faces, having reportedly grown his Instagram following from around 50,000 before the World Cup to nearly 25 million after Cape Verde’s dramatic Round of 32 exit against Argentina, a 500 times increase in his personal followers list on the social media platform.

For a player who arrived in North America as a free agent, the tournament has delivered something football increasingly values alongside trophies and prize money- global visibility.

From free agent to global football name

Vozinha, whose full name is Josimar Jose Evora Dias, had spent more than a decade representing Cape Verde while building a largely modest club career in Portugal.

Despite earning close to 100 international appearances, the goalkeeper remained relatively unknown beyond African football circles. That changed almost overnight once Cape Verde began upsetting expectations.

His first major breakthrough came in the group stage, where Cape Verde frustrated several established football nations. His commanding display against Spain quickly attracted international attention, with football fans discovering one of the oldest goalkeepers at the tournament.

Social media reflected that surge almost immediately.

Messi made him famous but his saves did the talking

If the group stage introduced Vozinha to the football world, the knockout match against Argentina transformed him into one of the stories of the tournament.

Cape Verde pushed the defending champions all the way to extra time before eventually losing 3-2 after an own goal.

The scoreline barely captured the scale of Vozinha’s contribution.

He produced eight saves across 120 minutes, including several from Lionel Messi. One diving stop from a Messi free-kick quickly spread across social media, while another late save helped force extra time against the reigning world champions.

Although Argentina eventually progressed, much of the post-match conversation centred on the Cape Verde goalkeeper’s performance.

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A shirt, a hug and words he will never forget

After the final whistle, Vozinha shared one final moment that quickly travelled around the football world.

According to his account, Messi embraced him before telling him: “You are great. Your people should be proud of you.”

The Cape Verde goalkeeper later described the exchange as one of the defining moments of his career.

He also left Miami with Messi’s match shirt, a symbolic souvenir from the biggest match of his life.

The World Cup’s new currency: attention

Modern World Cups increasingly create commercial opportunities beyond prize money.

Strong performances can translate into sponsorships, transfer interest, endorsement deals and enormous growth across social media platforms. While Cape Verde have already secured a record FIFA payout for reaching the knockout stage, Vozinha’s personal profile has arguably experienced an equally dramatic rise.

At 40, he entered the tournament searching for his next club. He leaves it with millions of new followers, worldwide recognition and perhaps the strongest bargaining position of his career.

For Cape Verde, the World Cup proved they could compete with football’s biggest nations. For Vozinha, it may have rewritten the final chapter of his career before it was ready to end.