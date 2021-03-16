  • MORE MARKET STATS

3rd T20I at Motera: England to field first, Rohit Sharma back in India’s playing XI

Updated: Mar 16, 2021 7:06 PM

England have brought back pacer Mark Wood in place of medium pacer Tom Curran.

T20 moteraFor India vice-captain Rohit Sharma comes back in place of Suryakumar Yadav. (File Photo)

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against India in the third Twenty20 International here on Tuesday.

For India vice-captain Rohit Sharma comes back in place of Suryakumar Yadav.

Ishan Kishan, who opened in the last game, will bat at number three.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli©, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan,  Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Eoin Morgan©, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

