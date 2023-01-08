scorecardresearch
3rd edition of Khelo India National Winter Games at Gulmarg next month

This year, around 2000 athletes from different parts of the country will converge in Gulmarg to compete in different sports.

Written by PTI
The third edition of the games will start from February 10 and culminate on February 14. (File/Pixabay)

The ski resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district will host the third edition of Khelo India National Winter Games next month, officials said on Sunday.

The third edition of the games will start from February 10 and culminate on February 14, they said.

This year, around 2000 athletes from different parts of the country will converge in Gulmarg to compete in different sports.

They said the main attractions are snow shoe race, ice skating, ice hockey, skiing, nordic ski, snowboarding, ski mountaineering and ice stock.

In connection with the preparations for the event, secretary tourism, Sarmad Hafeez chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday.

Addressing the officers during the meeting, Hafeez said the games will not only promote sports activities in Jammu and Kashmir, but will also go a long way in attracting the tourists, both domestic and foreign.

The secretary emphasized upon the government departments and private agencies to put in place all arrangements in advance for the successful conduct of event.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 02:39:24 pm