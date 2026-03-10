The Campeonato Mineiro final in Belo Horizonte on Sunday night was supposed to showcase elite Brazilian football. Instead, it became a global case study in on-field violence. While Cruzeiro walked away with a 1-0 win over their arch-rivals Atletico Mineiro, the result has been completely eclipsed by a staggering 23 red cards, a new embarrassing record in the 120-year history of Brazilian football.

The video of the mass brawl in a football match has gone viral on social media.

Cruzeiro and Atletico Mineiro met last night in the Brazil Cup Final.



Just the 23 Red Cards… 😭🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/XYYYcMFLlL — Football Fights (@Footballfights) March 9, 2026

But what actually happened that led to a brawl?

The match was deep into stoppage time with Cruzeiro leading through a 60th-minute Kaio Jorge goal. The fuse was lit when Cruzeiro midfielder Christian contested a spilled ball with Atletico goalkeeper Everson.

What followed was described by fans as more rugby than football. Everson responded to the challenge by rugby-tackling Christian to the ground, before allegedly driving his knees into the midfielder’s chest/head. Within seconds, the Mineirao stadium turned into a full-scale riot.

Military Police forced on the pitch to restore order

As Cruzeiro players rushed to defend their teammate, pushing Everson into the back of the net, the benches cleared. The brawl wasn’t contained to the penalty area. he most shocking image to emerge is that of former Brazil star Hulk.

Military Police forced on the pitch to restore order

As Cruzeiro players rushed to defend their teammate, pushing Everson into the back of the net, the benches cleared. The brawl wasn't contained to the penalty area. he most shocking image to emerge is that of former Brazil star Hulk.

The violence was so severe that military police were forced onto the pitch to restore order, while referee Matheus Delgado Candancan sought protection amid the flying kicks and punches.

The Record: Retrospective Justice

Notably, no red cards were shown during the brawl itself, as the referee later explained it was physically impossible to maintain order. Instead, the carnage was documented in a historic post-match report. Cruzeiro was shown 12 red cards, including goalscorer Kaio Jorge and veteran Fagner. Atletico Mineiro camp witnessed 11 Red Cards, including Hulk and former Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi.

This total of 23 dismissals officially smashes the previous Brazilian record of 22, which had stood since a 1954 clash between Portuguesa and Botafogo.

What it means

While Cruzeiro celebrated their state title, the commercial and reputational damage is significant. Hulk, despite his involvement, later admitted the scenes were regrettable noting that they set a terrible example for a nation just 100 days away from a World Cup cycle.

With Cruzeiro set to face Flamengo this Wednesday in Serie A, the legal battle over these suspensions is just beginning. In a strange twist of Brazilian regulations, these 23 reds apply only to the state tournament, meaning the red-carded players may technically be eligible to take the field again in just 48 hours.