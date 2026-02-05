The 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony is set for February 6, kicking off two weeks of elite snow and ice competition. The ceremony will unite around 2,900 athletes from across the globe, and the games will be hosted by two cities, Milan for ice events and Cortina d’Ampezzo for snow sports. Notably, some of the competitions have already started on February 4.

In this edition, ski mountaineering will make its official Olympic debut. The winter games will feature 116 medal events across 16 disciplines, an increase of seven events and one sport over the previous edition of Beijing 2022. This edition also witnessed an expansion under the IOC presidency of Kirsty Coventry.

When is the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Games scheduled to take place?

The event is scheduled for Friday, February 6, 2026. For viewers in India, the live broadcast begins at 1:00 AM IST on Saturday.

How to watch the 2026 Winter Olympics live telecast in India?

Viewers in India can follow the Winter Olympics live on Jio Cinema. The televised coverage is available on Sports18. Notably, Viacom18 is the official broadcaster for the games in India.

What is the venue for the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony will unfold at the historic San Siro, Italy’s most famous soccer stadium. The massive venue provides a decent space for the Parade of Nations and the Olympic torch lighting, promising a spectacular fusion of artistic performance and traditional Italian style.

2026 Winter Olympics: India’s participation

India’s contingent for the 2026 Winter Olympics features two athletes: Arif Mohammad Khan, competing in Alpine Skiing, and Stanzin Lundup, representing India in Cross-Country Skiing.

According to the reports, Arif Mohammad will begin his Alpine Skiing campaign on February 7. Similarly, Stanzin Lundup is also set to start cross-country skiing events on the same day. However, the final date and time will be available near the beginning of the competition, which also depends on qualification rounds and possible weather-related changes