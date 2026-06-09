Wanted to watch Erling Haaland play in the FIFA 2026 World Cup, but unable to afford the Rs 2.5 lakh ticket? Well, if you lived anywhere near New Jersey, you could have watched the Manchester City superstar in action for just Rs 2500. The 100x price tag simply depends on which match you choose to attend.

The Manchester City superstar played for Norway against the 2022 World Cup semi-finalist Morocco on June 7. For a 100 times lesser price than what you would now have to pay to watch him play in the FIFA World Cup 2026, you could have watched the same player, playing probably the same, if not better brand of football for as cheap as Rs 2500. This is simply because the match on Sunday was the final preparatory warm-up for both nations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

And if Norway manages to get to the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, then even if you paid 10,000 times more than the basic Rs 2500 value in dollars, you wouldn’t get the best seat in the house to watch the legendary striker in action.

Why are FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up games priced so cheap?

Well they are not priced cheap as such. But, thanks to a collaborative effort involving New York and New Jersey officials—including local governors and mayors—promoters have slashed entry barriers for specific international warm-up matches, opening stadium gates to everyday fans with promotional seats priced at just ₹2,500 ($25).

For the average supporter, the visual value remains remarkably similar. You are still sitting in a stadium watching global icons like Erling Haaland represent their national team. The physical prowess, the world-class technical skill, and the opportunity to see elite sporting excellence live remain completely unchanged.

The ₹2.7 Crore Golden Ticket: What FIFA is Selling

When ticket prices scale into the millions of rupees, consumers are no longer just buying a plastic seat with a view of the pitch. They are purchasing institutional status, corporate leverage, and ultra-luxury access.

For marquee World Cup 2026 matches, the highest-end corporate hospitality packages are positioned as the ultimate playground for billionaires, tech moguls, and multinational corporations.

The Hospitality Premium: These multi-million rupee packages include private luxury boxes, curated fine dining by Michelin-starred chefs, permanent access to exclusive stadium lounges, and unparalleled networking opportunities with global dignitaries.

The Corporate Takeover: FIFA isn’t just selling 90 minutes of football; it is selling real estate inside the world’s most exclusive temporary country club. For corporations looking to close multi-billion dollar deals in a private suite, a ₹2.7 crore price tag is simply factored in as a standard marketing expense.

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What stark difference reveals about the ticketing businesses’ deep rooted psychology connection

The modern ticketing economy has created a distinct class divide in stadium seating. If you view football purely as a luxury networking asset and a status symbol, the World Cup 2026 market will happily charge you ₹2.7 crore for the privilege.

But if your goal is simply to watch the best athletes on the planet play the game, the international warm-up calendar offers the ultimate market loophole—allowing you to watch the exact same icons for a fraction of the cost.