2018 Commonwealth Games: Satish Sivalingam wins gold medal for India in weightlifting, Indian women enter TT semis

2018 Commonwealth Games: Indian weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam won gold in the men’s 77 kg category on Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday. Sivalingam successfully lifted 173 kg in his second clean and jerk attempt to bring India yet another gold in weightlifting. He lifted a total of 317 kg to beat England’s Jack Oliver, in what was a close fight. Sivalingam also became India’s fifth weightlifter to win a medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. Earlier, Sanjita Chanu and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu made India proud by bagging gold medals in the in the women’s weightlifting 53 kg category event and 48 kg category event respectively.

Deepak Lather won bronze in the men’s 69 kg category on Day 2. Meanwhile, weightlifter P. Gururaja on Day 1 won silver in the 56 kg category. India currently ranks third in the medal tally with five medals. Australia and England are leading with 41 and 23 medals respectively.

President wrote, “Weightlifters continue to make us proud on Day 3 at #GC2018. Congratulations to Sathish Kumar Sivalingam for bagging the Gold in Men’s 77Kg.”

Meanwhile, India blanked Malaysia 3-0 in the quarter-finals of the women’s team table tennis competition. Manika Batra started off the proceedings with a comfortable 11-9, 11-7, 11-7 win over Malaysia’s Ying Ho in the opening match. Madhurika Patkar slipped up a bit when she lost the opening game of the second match to Karen Lyne. But the Indian recovered by claiming hard fought wins in the next two games before blowing away her opponent in the deciding game to claim a 7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-3 verdict. Madhurika then paired up with Mouma Das to beat the Malaysian pair of Ying Ho and Ai Xin Tee to complete the Indian win.

On the other hand, India’s Sajan Prakash failed to advance to the next stage of the men’s 200 metre butterfly event in the swimming competition. Sajan clocked a time of 1 minute and 58.87 seconds to finish fifth in Heat 2. He managed an overall ninth position after the conclusion of the two heats. However, his performance was not good enough to ensure a spot in the next stage of the competition as only the fastest eight swimmers were allowed to advance.