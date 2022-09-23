1st season of Women’s IPL to start early next year; home-and-away format in IPL 2023: BCCI Boss Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has conveyed to the state units that the Indian Premier League (IPL) will return to its original home-and-away format from the 2023 season and the inaugural season of Women’s IPL will kick-off early next year. According to ESPN, the tournament is likely to take place in March after the women’s T20 World Cup ends in February. The Women’s IPL is expected to raise the standard of women’s cricket in India. Apart from the Women’s IPL, the BCCI is also launching a girls under-15 ODI tournament.

“We are glad to introduce a girls U15 One Day tournament from this season. Women’s cricket has seen phenomenal growth across the world and our national team has been performing well. This new tournament will create a pathway for our young girls to play at the national and international level,” Ganguly wrote in a letter to state units. The inaugural women’s under-15 event will be played from December 26 to January 12 across Bengaluru, Ranchi, Rajkot, Indore, Raipur and Pune.

The BCCI is conducting a full-fledged domestic season for the first time since 2019-20 and all multi-day tournaments will also return to the traditional home-and-away format. “The BCCI’s home international season starts today and we have exciting cricket action coming our way. The Indian men’s senior team will be playing against Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand in the home international series. The Indian women’s senior team will be playing against Australia,” Ganguly wrote.

On Wednesday, Indian women’s team registered its first series victory in England since 1999 after an 88-run win in the second women’s ODI. With this win, India has taken over the three-match series by 2-0. The star of the match was Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who scored 143* runs off 111 balls. Kaur went all in against England and hit a total of 18 fours and 4 sixes.