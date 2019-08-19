19-year-old barefoot sprinter takes part in his first trial run; see how he performed

Still from video.

A trial run was conducted at the TT Nagar Stadium in BHopal for the barefoot sprinter whose video has gone viral. The video, shows Rameshwar Gurjar completing a 100-metre lap in just 11 seconds. Even as there is nothing official about the lap, with only proof is the 11 second timing in the video, those who have seen him running Gurjar running have been left impressed.

The 19-year-old failed to make a mark at the trial run, but Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju said that the athlete would be provided proper time and training. “He (Rameshwar Gurjar) is exhausted due to the glare of publicity so couldn’t perform well. Will give proper time and training to him,” Rijiju posted on Twitter along with a video of the trial run.

The video of Gurjar’s 11-second barefoot run was also shared by former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his Twitter account. “India is blessed with talented individuals. Provided with right opportunity & right platform, they’ll come out with flying colours to create history! Urge @IndiaSports Min. @KirenRijiju ji to extend support to this aspiring athlete to advance his skills!” – he had written.

Rijiju reacting to Chouhan’s tweet, promised to look into the matter.

Madhya Pradesh sports minister Jitu Patwari while reacting said, “With proper training and gear, he can complete 100 metres in 9 seconds.” He also invited Gurjar to Bhopal.

Pls ask someone to bring him to me @ChouhanShivraj ji. I’ll arrange to put him at an athletic academy. https://t.co/VywndKm3xZ — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 16, 2019

According to reports, Gurjar is from a family of farmers in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh. For record, the 100-metre national record is currently held by Amiya Mallick, with a timing of 10.26 seconds. The gold medal in Friday’s 100-metre men’s sprint at the Indian Grand Prix in Patiala went to went to Nuzrat, who timed 10.81 seconds. The event had some of the established athletes in the country. At the moment, the current world record is 9.58 seconds, which set by Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt.