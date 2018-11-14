18-year-old athlete allegedly commits suicide at Delhi’s JLN Stadium

By: | Updated: November 14, 2018 11:02 AM

An 18-year-old athlete allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday morning, news agency ANI reported. Parvinder Chaudhary, a sprinter, was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside his hostel room in the athletics academy at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.

Parvinder Chaudhary, Parvinder Chaudhary suicide, Parvinder Chaudhary commits suicide, delhi athlete suicide, Parvinder Chaudhary jln, jln stadium, delhi, sports newsRepresentative Image, Source: IE

However, an official of Sports Authority of India (SAI) told ANI that Parvinder had an argument with his father a day before his body was found. "I was told he had an argument on phone with his father in the morning yesterday. Later his sister came to talk to him too. Unfortunately, we could not save him despite our best efforts," the official said.

However, an official of Sports Authority of India (SAI) told ANI that Parvinder had an argument with his father a day before his body was found. “I was told he had an argument on phone with his father in the morning yesterday. Later his sister came to talk to him too. Unfortunately, we could not save him despite our best efforts,” the official said.

Chaudhary was reportedly practising and living in the JLN stadium for the last two months. He had represented India in 100 and 200-metre race at international level and participated in the Youth Asia Athletic meet in Bankok in 2017.

No suicide note was found during the police investigation.

