England’s World Cup preparations received a boost after equipment worth an estimated ₹17 lakh was recovered less than 24 hours after it was reported missing during the team’s relocation to its tournament base in Kansas City.

Authorities in Jackson County, Missouri, said two men from Texas have been charged with felony counts of receiving stolen property following the recovery of the items, which belonged to the England men’s football team.

The development comes a day after reports emerged that training gear and team equipment had disappeared while England’s logistics staff were moving supplies from the squad’s training camp in Florida to Kansas City ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Police recover range of items

According to court documents cited by the Associated Press, police recovered a range of items including nine pairs of football boots, goalkeeper gloves, a World Cup match ball, training kits, electronic devices, signed England shirts, stuffed toys and other team property.

The two accused, identified as Mustafa Salik and Erfan Kamal of San Antonio, Texas, have each been charged with a Class D felony. Authorities set bond at $75,000 for both individuals. Under Missouri law, the offence carries a potential prison sentence of up to seven years.

While the incident briefly raised concerns about security around one of the tournament’s highest-profile teams, officials said none of the missing equipment was considered essential to England’s match preparations.

Authorities moved quickly after learning that a visiting team had been targeted

Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson said authorities moved quickly after learning that a visiting World Cup team had been targeted.

“Jackson County will not tolerate criminal activity that targets World Cup visitors, including the international teams that have travelled here to compete,” Johnson said in a statement.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas also praised investigators for recovering the items and tracing the case across state lines within a day.

ALSO READ Why Neymar is not playing for Brazil against Morocco at FIFA World Cup 2026



The swift resolution avoids what could have become an embarrassing logistical distraction for both local organisers and tournament authorities as the United States hosts one of the largest sporting events in the world.

England have selected Kansas City as their World Cup headquarters despite not playing any group-stage matches there, citing the city’s transport links and accessibility to multiple venues across the tournament.

The team arrived at its base over the weekend and proceeded with scheduled activities, including an open training session, as preparations continued for Wednesday’s Group L opener against Croatia.

For organisers, the episode serves as a reminder of the operational challenges that accompany a tournament expected to attract millions of visitors across the United States, Canada and Mexico. For England, however, the more immediate concern has been resolved: the equipment is back, and World Cup preparations remain on track.