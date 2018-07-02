10 on 10! Shrikant Wagh, ex-Rajasthan Royals bowler, matches Anil Kumble’s 10-wicket feat



Not many bowlers in cricketing history have managed to bamboozle the opposition batsman single-handedly. Shrikant Wagh, a relatively unknown Left-arm medium-fast bowler, has matched Anil Kumble’s feat of 10 wickets albeit in a Premier Division League match in England. Wagh, who is currently plying his trade for Stokesley Cricket Club, has taken all 10 wickets against Middlesbrough during a North Yorkshire & South Durham (NYSD) Cricket League match. Stokesley Cricket Club has tweeted the scorecard of the match which reads an astonishing bowling figure for Wagh- 11.4-39-10.

The 29-year-old made his Ranji Trophy debut for Vidarbha and also played for Australian Institute of Sports, Central Zone and India A. Wagh’s glorious moment came when he got the opportunity to play in the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL). He was selected by now-defunct Pune Warriors and also drafted in the squad of Rajasthan Royals in 2010 season.

Known as predominantly a bowling all-rounder, Wagh is more than handy with the bat. While Wagh was selected for India A, his dream of playing for India so far has remained unfulfilled. With this performance, Wagh has hogged the limelight. One can only hope that he would make the most out of this opportunity.

Take a look at the scorecard

Incredible scenes at the SCG as Shrikant takes all 10 Middlesbrough wickets to record a 25 point win! pic.twitter.com/yvQaTtS4Ap — StokesleyCricketClub (@Stokesley_CC) June 30, 2018

Legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble took all 10 wickets of arch-rival Pakistan during a Test match in Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in 1999. Jim Laker emulated this rare feat for the first time in 1956 when he took 10 wickets against Australia during the Ashes series at Old Trafford, Manchester.