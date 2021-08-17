ZebPay introduces 2 new features to let you earn passive income on your crypto ‘Hodlings’ – Check them out

ZebPay Lending Platform Money attracts money, goes an age-old saying which holds water even in today's world.

Cryptocurrencies are gaining strength as a global asset class. And, undoubtedly, the best crypto exchange in India to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum and other coins along with availing world-class value-add products is ZebPay. Being with the best has its own inherent advantages. As a ZebPay member, you deserve to get the new evolving opportunities in the world of cryptocurrencies.

With a finger on the pulse of users’ interest, and as a leader in the crypto space in India, ZebPay is making sure that you as a user end up on the winning side. In its journey towards working in investors’ interest, ZebPay has introduced two new channels of revenue called ‘ZebPay Earn’ and ‘ZebPay Lending’ for the investors.

Once you have invested your money to buy cryptocurrencies, you stand to gain only when you sell them at a higher price. But, even as the price fluctuates and you do not sell them, you can still boost your returns on them. Yes, you heard it right! Even if you ‘hold’ them, you can earn returns. Let us see what ‘ZebPay Earn’ and ‘ZebPay Lending’ have to offer and whom they suit.

ZebPay Earn

If you are HODLing cryptos, you can make them work harder for you even while they sit idle in your ZebPay account. By opting for ZebPay Earn, you can end up earning a fixed return on your cryptocurrencies held in your account. Now, what more can you ask for? So, if you have Bitcoin or any of the five other specified cryptocurrencies such as Ether, Binance Coin, Polygon, Tether and Dai in your wallet, you can opt for the ‘ZebPay Earn’ feature to create a passive income stream for you.

Depending on the crypto, the returns can go up to as high as 7.5% calculated on daily basis while the total accrued returns/income get credited to your account on a monthly basis. Further, there’s no lock-in period of your cryptos and you can still trade them anytime you want to and earn returns even while you wait on your sell orders. All you need to do, if you are already a ZebPay member, is to open the ZebPay mobile app, tap on the ‘Earn Interest’ button and get going.

ZebPay Lending Platform

Money attracts money, goes an age-old saying which holds water even in today’s world. Your crypto HODLing can be put to good use in earning more even when they are sitting idle in your ZebPay account. What you need to do is to take advantage of the ZebPay Lending Platform and earn a fixed return on your cryptos.

If you have Bitcoin or any of the five other specified cryptocurrencies such as Ether, Binance Coin, Polygon, Tether and Dai in your wallet, you can opt for the ZebPay Lending Platform. Depending on the crypto, you want to lend and earn passive income, the returns can go up to as high as 10%! And, there is flexibility even on the ZebPay Lending Platform. You can choose to lend your crypto under 2 options – either for an Open Term or for a Fixed Term. Check out which one suits you as a trader or a long term investor.

Whom they suit: If you are day trader, you can take the advantage of Open Term deposit to earn additional returns without locking-in your crypto. The lock-in period for Fixed Term is higher but returns are also more in Fixed Term as compared to Open Term. Choose the one depending on your long term portfolio and trading requirement.

Earn More by HODLing

Both ‘ZebPay Earn’ and ‘ZebPay Lending’ give you the edge to earn more on your crypto holdings. To be eligible to use these unique offerings, just make sure that your ZebPay account is KYC verified. By opting for any of these options to earn passive income on your Cryptos, there’s a double bonanza for you – daily returns on your cryptos in addition to the normal price appreciation – and this innovative feature is available only on ZebPay.

The ZebPay Edge

Undoubtedly, the best crypto exchange in India to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum and other coins along with availing world-class value-add products is ZebPay. More than 4 million users have already shown their confidence in one of the largest and highly-trusted cryptocurrency exchanges in India.

With the introduction of two new return-oriented features, ZebPay is driving long-term investment by rewarding its users for HODLing their cryptocurrencies. The exponential growth in the value of crypto assets is just waiting to explode and ZebPay crypto exchange platform is the one to be on. ZebPay account opening process is simple and secure and takes you a step closer to realizing your long-cherished dream of creating wealth.