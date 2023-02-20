Your Own Health Insurance Policy is Essential Even if Covered by a Corporate Insurance Policy. Here’s Why

No matter how much we plan or prepare, life often throws a curveball. There is no harm in saying that no one truly knows what will happen exactly at the next moment. But all of us want whatever troubles and adversities may appear, we have access to quality medical care. Thus, irrespective of one’s financial position, comprehensive health insurance comes in as a helping hand that can provide financial assistance at the time of any medical emergency. It offers a payout so that if there is an unforeseen event we can hopefully continue to move forward.

Most of us, corporate employees, do not bother getting an own health insurance policy as most of the companies today provide their employees with health insurance, which they can utilize to cover any medical expenses that they might face.

Even though corporate health insurance offers a number of exciting benefits, it is hard to believe that such a plan will provide adequate protection on its own. Here’s why we need own health insurance policy above and beyond a corporate insurance policy:

Standardized coverage amount

Insurance coverage is the amount of risk or liability that is covered for an individual or entity by way of insurance services. In order to minimize costs, employers tend to keep their insurance coverage at the bare minimum. Hence, the coverage may seem low or insufficient to protect you at the time of emergency. *

Limited policy tenure

A policy tenure is referred to as policy term or policy duration which can be any period ranging from 1 year to 100 years or whole life, depending on the types of life insurance plan and its terms and conditions. Under corporate health insurance policies, employees are covered only as long as they are associated with the organization. *

Cannot be personalized to medical needs

As your needs differ from those of others, it is extremely important to tailor a health insurance policy to meet those specific requirements. While a corporate insurance policy is curated as per the organization’s budget, it can not be altered and thus as an employee you end up with a generic plan that won’t offer comprehensive coverage.

The above stated pointers make it clear that while a corporate health insurance policy is a great option to have, it would be unwise to rely on just that alone. To put it in simple terms, a corporate health insurance policy is not enough to protect an employee. A better way of going about this would be for the employee to purchase a separate personal medical insurance policy in addition to the one provided by the company. *

Health Insurance Plans

Why Bajaj Allianz General Insurance?

With the vision to protect every individual’s financial worries around their most prized possessions – their health, the company aims to take its service to the next level, and seeks to provide the best customer experience at every touchpoint.

The Individual Health Insurance by Bajaj Allianz provides a holistic solution with key features like:

Access to multiple sum insured: Allowing the individual to enjoy the flexibility to choose between 3 Plans variants along with the Sum Insured options ranging from 1.5 Lakh to 1 crore. *

Allowing the individual to enjoy the flexibility to choose between 3 Plans variants along with the Sum Insured options ranging from 1.5 Lakh to 1 crore. * Ability to reinstate sum insured: Even if you completely exhaust your sum insured along with the cumulative bonus (if any) during the policy year, the policy will reinstate the same. *

Even if you completely exhaust your sum insured along with the cumulative bonus (if any) during the policy year, the policy will reinstate the same. * Covers pre and post hospitalization: This policy covers pre and post hospitalization expenses up to 60 days and 90 days respectively. *

This policy covers pre and post hospitalization expenses up to 60 days and 90 days respectively. * Also covers ayurvedic and homeopathic treatment: As per the Gold & Platinum Plan of the policy, in-patient hospitalization expenses up to Rs 20,000 incurred in a recognised Ayurvedic/homeopathic hospital are covered if the admission period is not less than 24 hours. *

The company aims to bring insurance solutions to the customers’ doorstep by improving insurance penetration and extensive coverage with additional benefits like wellness benefits, hassle-free settlements, preventive health check-ups, discounts, and much more. To get a quote for the comprehensive insurance plans visit Bajaj Allianz, one-stop destination for real-time solutions.

* Standard T&C Apply

Insurance is the subject matter of solicitation. For more details on benefits, exclusions, limitations, terms and conditions, please read sales brochure/policy wording carefully before concluding a sale.