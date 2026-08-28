Education costs can change significantly over the 12 to 13 years before your child enters higher education. While the exact cost is difficult to predict, starting early and building a dedicated corpus through disciplined investing can give parents more time to prepare for the goal.
Your child just turned five. College may still feel like a distant concern, but there is one question worth asking now: what will their education cost when they turn 18?
The honest answer is that nobody knows.
Education costs have been rising, but predicting where they will be a decade from now is difficult. Tuition is only one part of the expense. Accommodation, books, technology, travel and other costs can add to the bill. Your child may also choose a different course, college, city or country from what you expect today.
That uncertainty makes long-term education planning challenging. It also makes starting early more important.
Why starting early matters
When you begin planning while your child is still young, you have more time to build a dedicated corpus for their education.
The goal is not to find a perfect figure today. It is to develop a disciplined investment habit that can be reviewed as your child’s plans and your financial circumstances change.
Regular contributions can also make the financial commitment more manageable than trying to arrange a large amount just a few years before college. Starting early gives you more time to increase contributions as your income grows and make course corrections when needed.
Keeping this corpus separate from everyday savings can provide another layer of discipline. It helps keep money meant for a long-term goal from being used for short-term expenses.
A longer time horizon does not eliminate investment risk or guarantee returns. It simply gives parents more time to work towards the goal instead of leaving the entire financial requirement to the final few years.
Planning for the milestones ahead
Planning for a child’s future is not only about setting aside money. Parents may also want to consider solutions that combine long-term savings with financial protection.
Child insurance plans are designed with this objective in mind, helping parents build towards future milestones while providing life insurance protection, depending on the plan’s features.
For parents planning for a long-term goal such as higher education, child ULIP plans can offer a market-linked way to build a corpus over time. A ULIP combines life insurance with investment, with the investment component linked to market-linked funds. This gives the corpus the potential to participate in market growth over the long term, although returns are not guaranteed and investment risk is borne by the policyholder.
Another feature that matters when planning for a child’s future is the plan continuity. Many child-focused ULIP plans include a premium waiver benefit, under which future premiums may be waived if the insured parent dies during the policy term, subject to the policy’s terms and conditions. This can help keep the plan on track even when the family faces an unexpected financial setback.
Start with an estimate
You do not need to know the exact education bill before you start.
A reasonable estimate can give you a starting point. Simple tools like child education planner can help parents estimate a potential future education requirement based on factors such as the child’s age and intended course.
That estimate can then be revisited as circumstances change. Your child’s interests may evolve, your financial situation may change, and the education goal may become more specific over time.
You cannot predict tomorrow, but you can prepare today
Thirteen years is long enough for education costs, career choices and family finances to change. The aim, therefore, is not to predict the future perfectly. It is to give yourself enough time to prepare for it.
Your child may be five today, but the education goal is already worth planning for. Starting early, investing with discipline and building a dedicated corpus can give you greater financial confidence when that distant milestone finally comes closer.
You may not know what education will cost at 18. But you can start preparing for it today.