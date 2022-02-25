You may be at the top of your career, but here are reasons to upskill

The industry is gradually waking up to the reality of the need for upskilling.

Job roles are evolving faster than we could ever imagine, making skill gaps more obvious, whether it is technology, programming or cultivating digital skills. For corporate leaders who have achieved several career milestones but are not ready to hang up their boots, upskilling is the key to ensuring a second innings.

When it comes to the field of finance, despite possessing decades of experience, upskilling is the way to go to give wings to your ambition, avoid stagnation and achieve greater corporate rewards. The right course can teach you to think and act like a leader, while taking your career as a finance leader to the next level.

The good news is that IIM Calcutta’s Chief Financial Officer Programme is tailored to give your financial leadership career the boost it deserves, while you learn from the best in the business. So, is the course for you? If you are someone who wants to fast-track the move to the next level in a decision-making role or are evolving in a new role as CFO and want the confidence that comes from a well-rounded training to become the financial strategist your company demands. Or it could be simply the fact that you miss the tag of a premier institute on your LinkedIN profile, along with the networking benefits that accompany it.

The skill-driven CFO Programme from IIMC is perfectly suited for senior-level finance professionals who want to take on decision-making and leadership roles with complete knowledge of business strategies and best industry practises. The programme is offered through a blend of diverse learning tools, such as case discussions, hands-on exercises, simulations, role-plays, and lectures. The sessions are delivered through a mix of online and face-to-face sessions. A project component is involved as well. Besides strategy, the curriculum features new-age topics like design thinking and digital transformation in addition to CFO essentials.

Its ambit includes Portfolio Management, Value Creation and Corporate Strategy, Data-driven Decision-making, Corporate Governance to prepare the “Future CFO”. IIMC’s CFO Programme will empower talented professionals to equip themselves with the skills to lead firms through growth and globalisation by tackling issues and building alliances; transform digital finance to gain insights, boost productivity, and spot trends; mitigate risks by skillfully navigating capital markets, etc.

The course will provide the necessary skills to emerge as a strategic partner of the CEO, while being able to lead the company’s financial and digital transformation. Upskilling will also help in responding effectively to disruption in the industry by aligning financial strategies. Learning from a big-brand B-school like IIMC is accompanied by the perks of key networking opportunities as well.

The industry is gradually waking up to the reality of the need for upskilling. As statistics reveal, only 43 percent of CFOs have used advanced financial modelling in the past two years to identify future risks and opportunities, according to a 2021 report by Accenture. Besides, 63 percent of CFOs believe they are best positioned in the race toward using data and analytics to drive higher returns on investment, as per Data Semantics. Meanwhile, 81 percent of survey respondents envisage CFOs involved in strategy over the next three years, states a 2021 report by Ernst & Young.

A lack of skills may lead to a lack of confidence and decrease in productivity. Therefore, to accelerate one’s growth and increase networking opportunities, it is all the more crucial to choose professional upskilling and IIMC’s CFO Programme is definitely the right choice.