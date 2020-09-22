With EPOS, let flawless audio improve business productivity

EPOS, a Danish founded audio and video solution company, steps in here to deliver crystal clear voice calling through its cutting-edge technologies.

The trend of work-from-home, which is currently the new normal, has been around for a while, with many corporates such as Infosys, IBM India and Accenture having encouraged their employees to explore the option in the past. However, the pandemic and lockdown has shown companies that this can be an efficient way to be productive. While Google has extended its global voluntary work-from-home till mid-2021 at least, Twitter too has embraced the remote working option.

Employees have matched this enthusiasm with online searches for remote work in India having jumped by over 442 percent between February and July, according to a report by the job site Indeed. At the peak of lockdown, almost 90 percent of India’s 4.3 million-strong IT industry was working from home. The government’s backing for the shift to remote working was cheered by industry leaders such as Wipro chairman Rishad Premji and Nasscom president Devjani Ghosh.

However, even as corporate India gears up to make work-from-home more mainstream in future, with conference calls and video calling becoming a necessity, bad audio has become a flashpoint when it comes to communicating effectively.

EPOS, a Danish founded audio and video solution company, steps in here to deliver crystal clear voice calling through its cutting-edge technologies. A part of the Demant AS Group, with a heritage of over 115 years, the establishment of EPOS emerges from the former joint venture between Sennheiser Communications and Demant. Alongside the introduction of a new own-branded portfolio, EPOS continues to sell the current Sennheiser Communications portfolio co-branded as EPOS I SENNHEISER.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As EPOS found in a global survey conducted by IPSOS, a market research consultancy headquartered in Paris, of 2,500 audio equipment end-users and decision-makers across six countries, ‘What’ is the most expensive word in business today. Phrases such as – Can you hear me? and Sorry, can you repeat that please? are common. The study surveyed over 1,000 audio decision-makers who were in charge of purchasing headsets, speakerphones and conferencing solutions, besides 1,500 audio end-users, 75 percent of whom work within companies of 200+ people in February 2020. The sample base was split evenly (300 end-users and 200 decision makers) across the US, UK, France, Germany and APAC (Hong Kong & Singapore), covering males and females between the ages of 18 and 65 years working in companies with 50-plus employees.

Audio issues can mean almost 30 minutes of lost productivity per week, informs the report titled Understanding Sound Experiences, 2020. Nearly 95 per cent of workers confess that sonic setbacks contribute to reduced concentration and efficiency at work. This is compounded by critical instructions being misunderstood. In fact, poor audio can cost some firms up to US$70,000 worth of annual income. End users also expressed their belief that good quality audio can alleviate their communication pain points, preventing one from missing critical information (37 percent), reducing misunderstandings (37 percent) and the need to repeatedly clarify information (40 percent).

Many businesses are already working towards the goal of letting employees work from home on a more permanent or rotational basis. As organizations adapt and grow, it reiterates the need to prepare for flexible workplaces, which could allow one to connect with colleagues and clients from anywhere, from one’s home to the beach or the coffee-shop. All this calls for reliable technology and excellent audio solutions.

EPOS takes over the issues of “What” from enterprises, using the most advanced technologies to enable smooth communication and collaborations across borders. Through its four main product lines — IMPACT, “ADAPT, COMMAND and EXPAND — it unleashes innovative technology, such as the unique adaptive ANC function to bring down the impact of outside noise while its advanced microphones optimize voice pickup for a natural listening experience. In a scenario where audio clarity is not a perk but an absolute necessity, EPOS helps businesses and professionals meet their audio and video needs in diverse environments.

As high-end technical equipment evolves to become more sophisticated and professional, solution providers such as EPOS play an important role in helping enterprises and professionals reach their goals and perform better.

This article is sponsored by EPOS