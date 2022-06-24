Why your company needs DaaS in a hybrid, evolving workspace

As we move towards an increasingly hybrid workplace, our greatest power lies in achieving flexibility and freedom to access solutions across the board. With the “work anywhere, anytime, with any device”, DaaS (Device as a Service) is a revolutionary idea that empowers workspaces that no longer believe in a fixed time and place.

The Lenovo DaaS model gives you the support you need to scale your business, with the ability to add or subtract PCs, tablets, mobile devices and even data centre equipment without any significant cost implications. The best part? Employees get access to the latest technology as it becomes available.

The power of DaaS and Lenovo ThinkBook

Lenovo DaaS designed on the Intel® Evo™ vPro® platform and Windows 11 Pro for business solutions aim to offer greater productivity and efficiency. Simply imagine empowering your teams with cutting edge technology through the DaaS platform, with a Lenovo ThinkBook, powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Windows 11 Pro. Available in four modes—tent, present, laptop, and tablet—it is engineered to deliver high performance. The Lenovo ThinkBook is ideal for fostering a collaborative hybrid workspace, thanks to its AI-based smart features and noise cancellation software that ensure efficiency during meetings.

Lenovo DaaS allows you to select devices powered by high-performance hardware; customise features to suit your needs; benefit from IT expert support and end-to-end smart lifecycle services. All this comes with flexible payment options and an affordable monthly fee, allowing you to “simplify, accelerate or transform”. The 24×7 support also frees up the in-house IT team to focus on creating new revenue streams.

DaaS as the future

Gartner forecasts that the number of users for DaaS will grow by over 150% between 2020 and 2023. As workspaces evolve at a fast pace, forward-thinking companies are realising that the future lies in DaaS, allowing them to offer customised solutions to their teams. With the cost-savings that come with flexible payment plans, organisations can get the maximum bang for their buck for IT solutions, along with a seamless end-to-end customer experience.

Lenovo DaaS: One integrated experience, multiple services

Using DaaS, employees can connect remotely to cloud workspaces, even as the service provider takes care of the hardware and software needs in a secure setting. Lenovo DaaS, designed on the Intel® Evo™ vPro® platform and Windows 11 Pro for business, empowers employees to work from anywhere, accessing devices remotely in a secure manner. Here are some ways:

Lenovo DaaS provides hardware, services and software into a single fee, reducing capital costs.

Lenovo DaaS offers companies an array of modern devices with upgraded hardware and software solutions, fostering productivity and collaborations across devices.

Lenovo Premier Support frees up your IT team from managing routine tasks as well as providing advanced hardware and software support.

Security is a given with Lenovo DaaS, through AI-powered endpoint protection and enhanced security management solutions.

ThinkShield security for Lenovo DaaS

Maintaining security for remotely accessed devices comes with its own challenges. However, Lenovo’s ThinkShield platform ensures security features are built into devices for its DaaS customers. Moreover, ThinkShield CORE protection, powered by SentinelOne, provides AI-powered endpoint protection and ActiveEDR to map all device processes.

The success of any business depends on its employees’ productivity, especially in a challenging work-from-anywhere environment. Lenovo DaaS supports employees from any location, serves to free up internal resources, resolves security concerns, while assuming full accountability. Its reliable, secure and fully customisable features make the vote swing in its favour, as it meets the ever evolving demands of the workspace.