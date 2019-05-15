Why hire a CFA® charterholder?

According to a SEBI annual report, 7.7 million investor portfolios were added to the Indian securities market during 2016-17. Domestic institutional investment is on the rise, as government initiatives to strengthen the country’s fiscal credentials deliver results and confidence in the world’s fastest growing large economy holds firm. As a result, there’s an urgent need for qualified investment professionals.

People in the finance industry perform demanding jobs across the value chain – from risk management, financial reporting and analysis, to corporate finance, fixed income, equity investment, derivatives, alternative investments, quantitative methods, economics, corporate governance, portfolio management, wealth planning, and performance measurement. It’s imperative that they not only possess technical knowledge but are also ethical and professional, which makes identifying proficient investment professionals difficult. Hiring the perfect individual is tough and many companies struggle to find competent candidates with the right balance of skills.

The CFA® Program bridges current practice, investment theory, and ethical and professional standards to provide investment analysis and portfolio management skills. It offers a strong platform tailored to professionals across the industry and has annual updates to the curriculum to ensure that the CFA charter remains the global industry standard. It covers ethical and professional standards, securities analysis and valuation, international financial statement analysis, quantitative methods, economics, corporate finance, portfolio management, wealth management and portfolio analysis.

Earning the CFA charter is a highly selective process. Fewer than one in five candidates become a CFA charterholder. It takes an average of 1,000+ hours of rigorous study, along with four years of professional experience and successful completion of the CFA Program exam, to earn the distinction of being called a Chartered Financial Analyst®. All CFA charterholders are required to annually attest to their compliance with the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct. The CFA® credential is the professional standard of choice for more than 31,000 investment firms worldwide. A charterholder stands out in the competitive global industry and gains instant credibility with peers, employers, and clients who know the hard work, intelligence, and profound commitment it takes to earn a charter.

These are exciting times for companies in India – both multinational and domestic. Indian markets have significant business potential, offering high profitability, and a favourable regulatory environment to investors. The country is expected to become one of the largest growth engines in the world in the next decade, powered by growing urbanisation, a rising middle class, and increasing consumer spending. This overall positive situation for the Indian economy means an increased demand for high calibre professionals.

Indian talent has been much acclaimed all over the world and the upcoming talent pool is expected to play an even more important role in growing the world economy. Hence, it’s important that employers hire professionals that represent the best in the investment management industry—employees who are highly skilled and who are bound by the highest ethical standards.

