Why Diwali is a good time to get the dream house you always wanted

The festive season is the best time to buy your dream home

The festive season is upon us and with Diwali, the festival of prosperity and good fortune round the corner, it’s time to celebrate. The special occasions of Dussehra, Dhanteras and Diwali are also considered auspicious for any kind of purchases, especially valuables like gold or real estate. Typically, real estate developers come out with a host of tempting deals and offers around this season, making purchase decisions harder to resist.

Revival of real estate post Covid-19

This time, it is sure to be a happy Diwali for buyers as well as real estate developers, who bet big on this vibrant season with new launches and festive offers, as demand surges. The easing of the pandemic situation has also seen a revival of fortunes, with the experience of being homebound increasing the appeal of owning a comfortable home.

According to a 2021 survey conducted by marketing research company YouGov, 35% of urban Indians plan to invest in real estate this festive season, while 72% are interested in buying a residential property. Meanwhile, a recent research report by ANAROCK found that the country’s top seven cities have already witnessed a 113% YoY increase in housing sales (62,800 units) in Q3 2021, while a 98% rise was witnessed in new launches (64,560 units). Going by this trend, at least 10% to 15% growth is likely in housing demand in the ongoing festive period (October-December 2021) across the top 7 cities compared to the last quarter.

The interest rate effect

Festive season offers and the uptrend in Indian economy are not just the only reasons for considering a home purchase. Interest rates, a crucial factor in any financed purchase are at their lowest in over fifteen years.

Whether it is apartments, independent floors, villas or plots, the festival season is the ideal time to invest in property. Low home loan interest rates and lucrative festive offers from developers and financial institutions, along with stable property prices have aligned as once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for homebuyers.

For homebuyers, this is the best time to close the deal on their dream homes, as developers compete for their attention through exciting discounts, accompanied by competitive low home loan interest rates from banks as well as NBFCs. These attractive offers include no EMI till possession, cash discounts, free registration and stamp duty, GST waivers, free modular kitchens, free car-parking, club membership, among others.

Choosing the right lender

As a home loan is a long-term commitment, it is crucial to consider all the aspects associated with the loan, its interest rate, the process for applying, sanction and repayment, EMI schedule, repayment conditions, among others.

