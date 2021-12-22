Where there’s a will, there’s a way

Undeterred by sleepless nights, late hours and challenges Shojaei has continuously strived for excellence because of his dedicated team of people who believe in his vision and capabilities.

How Reza Shojaei keeps his positivity high at all times

Reza Shojaei has never been overwhelmed by the feeling of “What-ifs” when it comes to his business. It’s no wonder, the Norway based entrepreneur’s positive business thinking motivated him to establish and painstakingly build, from zilch, Value Marketing, a multimillion-dollar iGaming company.

With presence in over 100 countries, Shojaei’s parent brand CasinoTop.com recently bought Scandavia’s leading Casinotopp.net, topping the charts of being top Online Casino Affiliate sites, globally. The spectacular deal was closed for a whopping €10.5M. That’s not all, the brand has further forayed to Sweden, launching Swedish Casino Casinoutanlicens.

What makes him positive?

Undeterred by sleepless nights, late hours and challenges Shojaei has continuously strived for excellence because of his dedicated team of people who believe in his vision and capabilities. He moved forward decisively, seeking help when he needed it to get the job done. Therefore, he hired people from around the globe who were just as passionate about online iGaming as himself.

Shojaei has always stressed on the importance of loving his job. An avid poker player himself, he is passionate about online gaming. Hence, he looks for similar traits in the people he works with within his company; their combined energy sustains the business.

Consequently, spurred by his role as a leader he went on to nurture and build one of the top brands like CasinoTop.com.

Focus on people, that is his readers and gamers is of utmost importance to him. Winning their trust through transparent reviews of gaming websites brings a smile to his face. What motivates him is that his readers trust his company to guide them in recognising great casino sites they can trust to play. It makes him happy when his customers keep returning because of the trust and value that he and his team have created.

Even though there is a concentration on profitability, only making money is not the prime focus of this self-starter’s business. He is upbeat that his enterprise will thrive with hard work, dedication and passion. It accords a great reputation that is an asset to run a successful business.

Forever positive, Shojaei believes in creating opportunities for his enterprise. That is why he was able to swiftly transform his sales and marketing business to online gaming portals. He spotted an opportunity in the online gaming arena when a lot of people stayed home due to the pandemic. Recognising that they would want to explore online casinos and gaming sites for fun coupled with the fact that quite a few countries had relaxed their online gaming regulations, he spotted an opportunity to expand the operations of the online gaming companies.

Being proactive, his business has grown a great deal, considering that Shojaei ventured into this field only a few years ago.

It is a mammoth task to develop a multinational company comprising more than ten important markets all over the world. It calls for continuing dedication, tremendous business acumen, and hard work. It ensures that by placing consumers and employees first, businesses will be able to create a well-running enterprise of great repute. Shojae is glad that his company does not lack any of these qualities.

Thanks to his positive business mindset, which stems from an optimistic outlook, he has approached challenges with determination rather than a sense of defeat. Moreover, he is convinced that connecting and networking with suitable people lets one build a robust worldwide network.