Where can Indians get a BMW 3 Series? Tempting offer from Binomo

5-30 December. Binomo presents the brightest trading event of the year – the “World Trading Cup: Back in Time”. Indian traders will compete with participants from other countries for the biggest prizes imaginable. The main prize is a BMW 3 series.

Agenda

Binomo platform is known for local and international events. All traders registered on the platform can take part in championships. Others will need to make a minimum deposit to join.

Prizes

Winning a BMW 3 Series* will obviously be the main goal for the participants. In addition, it is known that the total prize fund of the WTC is $300,000.

Both unconditional prizes and individual weekly raffles will await each participant. It is already known about other prizes, except for the main one. These are Apple devices, valuable certificates, as well as cash prizes for winners. Prizes are traditionally considered 1-3 places. The total number of trophies is 1,100.

Path of trader

Binomo’s mission is to be a trading platform that brings vivid emotions to everyone. And also to ensure that even the largest events and opportunities are accessible to each person. For this reason, Binomo has created the brightest event in the world of trading and invites people to take part in it.

Binomo understands that competitive spirit and gamification weigh heavily on many users. So the championship was designed with that in mind.

Several competitions with individual place winners were invented.

An analog of the points that traders will receive within the championship was also made. It’s about “Bions” – this is the name of the analog of points. Traders will receive a certain amount of Bions depending on the conditions of one of the competitions within the championship. The general idea is this: the victory will depend on their number.

Competitions

There will be several competitions at the WTC. They’re called “50 Daily Challenge” and “Sprints Adventure”. They have different conditions and different prizes. The dates are all the same: 5-24 December. Traders can choose any competition they prefer or take part in all at once to increase their possibilities of winning.

50 Daily Challenge

More trades mean higher results.

Bions are given for the first 50 trades made each day.

All trades score 1 Bion each, and 2x Bions are given for every successful trade.



All trades score 1 Bion each, and 2x Bions are given for every successful trade. The top 3 traders in this competition will split the prize pool of $2,300.



The 100 traders with the most Bions enter the Final Daily to compete for $10,000.

Final Daily will be held from December 26 to 30.

Sprints adventures

The greater the total amount of trades, the closer the victory.

There will be 3 Sprint Adventures lasting 1 week each. Sprint 1: from 05.12 to 10.12. Sprint 2: from 12/12 to 12/17. Sprint 3: 12/19 to 12/24. Separate registration is required for each Sprint. So there’s enough time for everything, and no one won’t miss a thing.

In Sprints, the number of Bions equals the trade amount in USD. There is no limit on the number of trades. Bions are given for every trade.



2X Bions are given for every successful trade.

For example: a trade amount of $150 will bring 150 Bions, but a successful $150 trade will bring 300 Bions.



For example: a trade amount of $150 will bring 150 Bions, but a successful $150 trade will bring 300 Bions. Trades in INR will automatically be converted into USD to calculate Bions.



Traders with the most Bions win.



VIP users will have their own Sprints adventures with prizes that are twice as big.



The 20 winners in each Sprint automatically advance to the Final Sprint and have the opportunity to win the grand prize, the BMW 3 Series.



Also, 20 winners in each Sprint, in addition to the main prize, will be able to compete for the additional increased prize pool of $15,000.

The Final Sprint will run from December 26th to 30th. Participants do not need to

register separately to participate in the final.

Anyone can win a prize

Every Monday, starting December 12, traders can get one of the prizes in a random raffle. It’s enough to be registered for one of the missions and make at least 1 trade on a real account. There will be 3 raffles in total, within which 150 traders will receive their prizes.

The traders in “50 Daily” and “Sprints” competitions ranked 4th-20th places will receive risk-free trades. The prizes for the top 3 traders of each competition will be deposited into their real Binomo accounts.

To participate in WTC, traders should use their real Binomo accounts. Demo users can make a minimal deposit to join the competition.

More information can be found on the WTC website or the Binomo trading platform.

*$70 000, the price of a new car, is deposited to your real account

About Binomo

Binomo was launched in 2014 and is one of the world’s top FTT platforms. The service offers trading on 70+ assets and a demo account to practice risk-free with ready-to-use strategies.

Binomo is a category A member of the Financial Commission that operates in 130+ countries and helps almost 1 million active traders on the financial market every day. Tournaments are the hallmark of the platform, and 300+ events take place on Binomo annually.

For more details, visit the Binomo website.