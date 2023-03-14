What Is Zero Depreciation in Car Insurance?

Depreciation in four-wheeler insurance sometimes refers to losing an asset’s value over time due to wear and tear, age, and obsolescence. Generally, four-wheelers depreciate with time. For instance, a new four-wheeler will cost you more than an older one. Likewise, all the materials used to construct the four-wheeler, such as plastic, metal, and glass, depreciate with time. Each material or component depreciates at a different pace.

If your four-wheeler is damaged in an accident, you may not collect the total cost of replacing the components. After subtracting the depreciation value, the general insurance provider only pays for the replaced parts. The insured must pay the difference in market value between the new and depreciated parts of the vehicle.

It’s a good idea to buy car insurance with zero depreciation. You may get the most out of your four-wheeler insurance coverage by using it to receive the most significant reimbursement during the claim time.

Zero Depreciation Car Insurance Cover: What Does It Mean?

Zero depreciation cover, also referred to as Nil Depreciation, is an add-on for comprehensive four-wheeler insurance policies and a stand-alone own-damage policy that permits you to recover the total cost of repairing car parts in the case of an accident. The claim amount will not be lowered by the depreciation value of the damaged parts as part of this coverage.

A car insurance policy with zero depreciation coverage protects your vehicle against all physical damages without considering depreciation. Although a basic car insurance policy safeguards you against losses if your four-wheeler is damaged or stolen and you submit a claim, the payout is received after a regular depreciation deduction.

In contrast, a comprehensive car insurance policy with zero depreciation can get you the complete compensation sum. You may select a zero depreciation add-on coverage for new four-wheelers during car insurance policy renewal.

In a zero-depreciation four-wheeler insurance policy, the insurance provider pays the total claim amount without considering the depreciation on the car’s value. However, you will have to pay a somewhat higher price. Contrastingly, this add-on function is highly suggested to everyone because it prevents the potential owner from incurring any out-of-pocket expenses.

Benefits of Zero Depreciation Add-On Cover in Four-Wheeler Insurance

Listed below are some of the perks of having a Zero Depreciation add-on in a four-wheeler insurance policy:

Receive a Higher Claim Amount: When you secure your four-wheeler with a zero depreciation add-on, the depreciation on your car’s parts is not assessed, and you will receive a more considerable amount during claims.

Save Money: If you have a Zero Depreciation add-on cover, you do not have to pay out of purse in the event of an insurance claim since the cost of depreciation of the parts must be borne by you without a Zero Depreciation add-on. However, with a Zero Depreciation add-on, your insurance company will handle this for you.

Mental Satisfaction: Opting for a zero depreciation add-on guarantees that you don’t spend money out of pocket unnecessarily during claims, and honestly, just knowing that someone will have your back through your sad times can be so fulfilling and genuinely provides you with some peace of mind.

Factors Influencing Your Zero Depreciation Four-Wheeler Insurance Premium

The following variables will influence the premium of your zero depreciation add-on cover:

The Age of Your Four-Wheeler: Because a zero depreciation add-on is closely tied to the ageing of your vehicle and its components, the age of your vehicle plays a significant role in setting the premium for your zero depreciation add-on cover.

The Location of Your Four-Wheeler: Every city is unique, as are its hazards. As a result, under a vehicle insurance policy, your premium—which includes the additional premium for your zero depreciation add-on coverage—will be determined by the city where you drive your four-wheeler.

The Model of Your Four-Wheeler: In a four-wheeler insurance plan, a lot relies on the model and kind of your four-wheeler. Because the cost of its components is also determined by it, the type of four-wheeler you own dramatically impacts the cost of your zero depreciation addition policy.

The Role of Zero Depreciation Add-On Cover during Claim Settlement

The primary function of a zero depreciation add-on during claim settlement is to save you money that you would otherwise pay out of your purse.

To make things easier for you, consider the following example:

Suppose your entire claim amount payable is ₹20,000 and the total cost of your car’s component depreciation is ₹6,000; in that case, your insurance provider will account for this cost and only pay you ₹14,000 if you do not have zero-depreciation coverage. Nonetheless, if you have zero depreciation protection, you will receive a total ₹20,000 as your claim amount.

Things to Keep in Mind about Zero Depreciation

You must remember the following things about Zero Depreciation:

Once you have claimed for the specified number of times described in the policy document, the Zero Depreciation add-on cover will no longer be active.

A Zero Depreciation policy only covers the cost of your car’s partial depreciation during claims, not your mandatory deductibles.

Claims filed by the insured via this add-on are subject to the four-wheeler insurance plan’s terms and conditions.

Who Must Opt for a Zero Depreciation Add-On Cover?

If you want to purchase a new four-wheeler soon, you should include zero-depreciation coverage in your comprehensive car insurance policy. You’ve already spent a lot of money on your new four-wheeler. Investing a little extra in insurance with the correct add-ons will help you avoid paying any more.

It is widely assumed that zero depreciation four-wheeler insurance policies are appropriate for novice or inexperienced drivers since they are more likely to cause damage to the vehicle. However, it should not be regarded as a rule of thumb because there have been several instances where even the most experienced drivers have been caught up in terrible situations owing to the fault of other drivers.

Conclusion: Now that you are aware of Zero-Depreciation Car insurance, it’s recommended that you obtain car insurance online with this coverage to limit your financial responsibilities. Make sure you thoroughly read the terms to understand their contents and exclusions. It will assist you in avoiding any legal complications later on when you make a claim. You can purchase it from prominent insurance carriers in India, such as Tata AIG and others, to avoid the fuss.