Unlock the Power of Top-Up Health Insurance: 5 Compelling Reasons to Invest Today!

Are you also diligently saving up for a rainy day, ensuring your finances are in order and your future is secure? Well, maybe all of us are in the same boat. But just as life loves to throw curveballs, an unexpected medical emergency can strike anytime, leaving you grappling with hefty hospital bills that threaten to upend all your plans. This is where the true power of top-up health insurance shines through. It acts as a formidable shield, safeguarding your financial well-being by providing an additional layer of coverage when your existing health insurance falls short.

Here are five compelling reasons why investing in top-up health insurance is a strategic move that can grant you peace of mind:

Unparalleled Financial Protection

When it comes to healthcare costs, we all may have experienced how they have been spiraling out of control. Even a seemingly minor medical procedure can burn a hole in the pocket. That’s where the top-up health insurance coverage comes in, offering financial protection, and giving you the confidence to tackle unexpected medical expenses head-on. The top-up health cover provides an add-on cover to your existing health insurance policy and acts like a ‘stepney’ to your health insurance policy after you use up your sum insured limit. *

Affordability

With top-up health insurance, like the Bajaj Allianz Extra Care Plus plan, you have the freedom to choose the deductible amount, sum insured, and other policy features, aligning them with your budget and requirements. This flexibility could ensure that you have the right level of coverage without paying for unnecessary features. *

Bajaj Allianz Extra Care Plus plan

Beneficial Features

One of the most impressive features of top-up health insurance is that there is no medical check-up for individuals up to the age of 55 (subject to no adverse medical history). This convenience makes it a hassle-free process to enhance your coverage. Bajaj Allianz Extra Care Plus plan covers pre-existing diseases, which means your pre-existing diseases will be covered after completion of a specific waiting period from your first Extra Care Plus policy. *

Tax Benefits

On opting for top-up health insurance, you can save taxes under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act.* With insurance plans like the Extra Care Plus policy from Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, you may be able to avail of Rs 25,000 per annum as a deduction against your taxes (provided the individuals covered by the plan are not over 60 years) for yourself, your spouse, children, and your parents. *

If you pay a premium for your parents who are senior citizens (age 60 or above), the maximum health insurance benefit for tax purposes is capped at Rs 50,000. As a taxpayer, you may be able to maximize tax benefits under Section 80D up to a total of Rs 75,000, if you are below 60 years of age and your parents are senior citizens. If you are above the age of 60 years and are paying a medical insurance premium for your parents, the maximum tax benefit under Section 80D is, then, Rs 1 lakh*.

* Tax benefit is subject to change in tax laws

Why Choose the Bajaj Allianz Extra Care Plus plan?

Investing in top-up health insurance is a wise decision to protect yourself and your loved ones from the escalating costs of healthcare. And when it comes to choosing the right provider, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance stands tall as a trusted name in the insurance industry. Their top-up health insurance plans provide extensive coverage for hospitalization expenses, pre-hospitalization and post-hospitalization costs (for 60 and 90 days respectively), and ambulance charges (in case of emergency, subject to a maximum of Rs 3000). With Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, you can also enjoy the convenience of cashless claims at their vast network of hospitals, and the reimbursement process is quick and hassle-free. *

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance also provides value-added services that improve your access to healthcare, such as their In-house Claim Administration team. The brand is also well known for its customer-centric approach. With timely and effective customer service, their committed team is always available to help you with any questions, claims, or policy-related concerns. Millions of policyholders all over India have come to trust Bajaj Allianz General Insurance because of its reputation for dependability, trustworthiness, and customer satisfaction. Unlock the power of top-up health insurance to set off on a journey of financial security and well-being today. *

