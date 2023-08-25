Understanding No Claim Bonus in Tata AIG Car Insurance

Purchasing a four-wheeler insurance policy is an additional layer of protection. Although you develop discipline while driving, you must buy car insurance to secure your car from unexpected damages that may or may not be under your control.

But if you have developed disciplined driving, you certainly deserve a reward! And the No Claim Bonus (NCB) is a benefit provided by car insurance providers to ensure you are secure while being motivated to drive safely forever!

One of the most reputed car insurance providers, Tata AIG car insurance provides a wide range of motor insurance plans with extensive customisable features.

The No Claim Bonus is one of the most highly accessed features in a car insurance policy. So, here is what you need to understand about the No Claim Bonus in Tata AIG car insurance.

No Claim Bonus Meaning

No Claim Bonus in car insurance is a discount on premiums offered if you have not made any claims on your car insurance policy for the previous year.

The discount can start from 20% for the first claim-free year and increase to 50% if no claims are raised in the next consecutive years. Therefore, the discount can keep increasing yearly, reaching a maximum of 50%, and remaining the same for the subsequent claim-free years if applicable.

NCB applicable in car insurance can be detailed as follows. It can be subject to revisions based on individual car insurance policy considerations.

Number Of Consecutive Claim-free Years Applicable No Claim Bonus Discount 1 year 20% 2 years 25% 3 years 35% 4 years 45% 5 years 50%

Benefits Of Tata AIG Car Insurance No Claim Bonus

Ease of access – You can easily avail of the NCB discount on Tata AIG car insurance during car insurance renewal online. It is vital to provide the right details regarding the NCB to avail of the benefit. If you declare an incorrect NCB, your car insurance claim and related benefits can be rejected.

– You can easily avail of the NCB discount on Tata AIG car insurance during car insurance renewal online. It is vital to provide the right details regarding the NCB to avail of the benefit. If you declare an incorrect NCB, your car insurance claim and related benefits can be rejected. Transferability – You can accumulate your NCB for your existing car and transfer the benefits to a new car if you decide to purchase it years later. If you have to be rewarded for maintaining good discipline and the best standards for your car, it should be appraised irrespective of the car you own! Acquire an NCB Certificate to ensure you have a seamless process on the transferability of the NCB discount.

– You can accumulate your NCB for your existing car and transfer the benefits to a new car if you decide to purchase it years later. If you have to be rewarded for maintaining good discipline and the best standards for your car, it should be appraised irrespective of the car you own! Acquire an NCB Certificate to ensure you have a seamless process on the transferability of the NCB discount. Encourages safe and disciplined driving – When you are rewarded for safe and disciplined driving with a financial benefit, you will be encouraged to continue and follow the same throughout your life. It ensures you master driving experiences while saving on your car insurance premiums.

– When you are rewarded for safe and disciplined driving with a financial benefit, you will be encouraged to continue and follow the same throughout your life. It ensures you master driving experiences while saving on your car insurance premiums. Customer support – Tata AIG has well-established customer support online and offline. The customer service executive team promptly addresses all your queries and provides the necessary information to make a wise financial decision.

What Should You Know About The No Claim Bonus In Car Insurance?

The maximum NCB discount is 50% – The maximum No Claim Bonus discount that can be availed is 50%. The discount will keep increasing from 20% to 50%. Furthermore, you can reach the 50% discount at the end of five policy years without making a claim.

– The maximum No Claim Bonus discount that can be availed is 50%. The discount will keep increasing from 20% to 50%. Furthermore, you can reach the 50% discount at the end of five policy years without making a claim. Not applicable on the third-party insurance premium component – The No Claim Bonus in car insurance applies only to the own damage cover. Therefore, if you have purchased a comprehensive car insurance policy, the NCB discount will apply to the premium less the proportion of the premium corresponding to the third-party car insurance coverage.

– The No Claim Bonus in car insurance applies only to the own damage cover. Therefore, if you have purchased a comprehensive car insurance policy, the NCB discount will apply to the premium less the proportion of the premium corresponding to the third-party car insurance coverage. No Claim Bonus Protection add-on cover – When you make a car insurance claim, the No Claim Bonus gets nullified. You can purchase the No Claim Bonus Protection Add-On cover to initiate a certain number of claims during the policy year while retaining the NCB discount. Although it is available at an additional cost, you can file a claim and protect your NCB insurance.

Things to remember!

Be cautious about making claims – Avoid making claims for minor damages to prevent losing the No Claim Bonus discount. If you can pay for the repairs of minor damages by avoiding a car insurance claim, you can save on your premium for the next policy year. Furthermore, it can help reduce your financial burden in case of heavy damage that incurs extensive financial expenses during the policy period.

– Avoid making claims for minor damages to prevent losing the No Claim Bonus discount. If you can pay for the repairs of minor damages by avoiding a car insurance claim, you can save on your premium for the next policy year. Furthermore, it can help reduce your financial burden in case of heavy damage that incurs extensive financial expenses during the policy period. Avoid a car insurance policy lapse – Renewing your car insurance policy is essential to safeguard the NCB discount. When you fail to pay your car insurance premium and renew them timely, your car insurance policy can lapse. In such a scenario, you will lose the NCB benefits that you might have accumulated over the years.

Wrapping Up

The No Claim Bonus (NCB) offered by Tata AIG car insurance is a gratifying incentive for responsible driving. It is a discount on the car insurance premium offered for every claim-free policy year. The discount can start from 20% and can reach up to 50% for making no claims in the previous consecutive years. The NCB benefit can get nullified when you make a claim, and to protect this benefit, you can purchase the No Claim Benefit Protection add-on cover. By understanding these facets of information, you can foster safe driving skills while ensuring substantial premium savings over time!