Top Deals On Electronics You Cannot Miss This Big Billion Days

The increased adoption of smart and voice-activated devices, integrated with greater convenience and richer experience has significantly increased the demand towards higher quality products. Apart from unbelievable offers on categories like apparel and home appliances, there has been an upswing in the demand for smart gadgets that not only provide customers with top notch entertainment but also assist in enriching lifestyle and work. This festive season, it is raining discounts as Flipkart brings to you the best gadget deals ever. With the kickoff of the biggest sale of the season, Flipkart Big Billion Days has made buying gadgets like smartwatches and home entertainment gadgets even more affordable.

Maintain Style Along With Fitness And Performance

Samsung Watch 4, with its robust set of features such as Super AMOLED Always-On Display, Premium BT Calling, advanced health monitoring system along with additional features of SpO2, Electrical and Optical Heart Rate Monitor as well as body composition is available at an offer price of just Rs. 9,999 (MRP: Rs. 25,999). It also comes with added features like GPS, Accelerometer and Gyrometer.

The all new Boat Storm Call with 1.69” 550 nits Brightness Display, BT Calling and Dial pad is available at a sale price of Rs. 1,799 (MRP: Rs. 7,990). Coming with a 1.69” display, Artificial Intelligence Voice Assistance and Built-In Games, Noise Icon Buzz is perfect for an all rounder exposure to an amazing user experience at just Rs. 1,499 (MRP: Rs. 4,999).

Grab the all new and improved Amazfit GTR 2 powered by AMOLED Calling with 10 days battery life and a vast music storage of 3 GB, at just Rs. 6,999 (MRP: Rs.16,999).

The Fire-boltt Almighty promises smooth all-day performance owing to its Super AMOLED Ultra High Resolution Display, BT Calling and Voice Assistant; now available at a sale price of Rs. 3,699 (MRP: Rs. 14,999).

Enhance Your Listening Experience

Innovation and performance has dominated the home entertainment industry in recent years, especially post covid. Be it gaming, work or entertainment, consumer demand for speed, convenience and quality has only increased. This Big Billion Days, Flipkart brings to you the best products within an affordable range.

The MOTOROLA AmphisoundX creates a truly cinematic experience with its dolby coupled with HDMI Arc and 160 W power output and is available at just Rs. 5,999 (MRP:14,499). While SONY SRS-XB23 Bluetooth Speaker’s dual passive radiators help deliver clear and thumping bass, the bluetooth technology helps you connect your devices to this speaker for a wireless listening experience. This lightweight portable design is available at a deal price of Rs. 6,999 (MRP: 10,990).

The dynamic JBL Cinema SB240 boasts a 110 W power output for a fabulously engaging acoustic experience. Furthermore, this soundbar is driven by Dolby Digital to give you a cinematic experience wherever you go and is available at a sale price of Rs. 7,999 (MRP: 14,999).

Coming out at just Rs. 26,990 (MRP:49,900), SAMSUNG (HW-B67E/XL) 9 speakers Wireless Subwoofer is one of the best deals this festive sale. It is integrated with immersive audio technology, such as Dolby Audio/DTS Virtual:X, for a surround sound experience. In addition, this soundbar’s DTS Virtual X offers expansive 3D sound as well as a sensation of height, thanks to its audio processing techniques.

Accompanied by a sleek wireless subwoofer, with a 16.51 cm driver, ZEBRONICS ZEB-JUKE BAR 9800 with DWS soundbar delivers powerful audio for an enthralling listening experience. It is available on Flipkart at an offer price of Rs. 15,999 (MRP: 54,999).

So, don’t miss your chance to grab these amazing gadgets at awesome deal prices only on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.