Tips to get a personal loan with low EMIs

Getting a personal loan can be a convenient way to cover your financial needs. A personal loan can give you the financial assistance you require, whether you need funds for a wedding, home renovation, or an unanticipated medical emergency. However, to avoid putting too much pressure on your finances, it is crucial to handle your loan repayments carefully.

Here are some excellent tips for getting a personal loan with lower EMIs

Pick your lender wisely

An important consideration when determining your personal loan EMIs is the interest rate charged by the lender. Try to get an online personal loan with the lowest interest rate possible. To do this, you must evaluate the personal loan interest rates being offered by different lenders and choose the lowest one available to you. If you have a high credit rating, you can also bargain with your lender to get a low-interest rate on your personal loan. The lowest interest rates, however, should not be your sole consideration when choosing a personal loan provider. You should consider additional elements such as loan tenure, repayment options, customer support, processing fee, etc.

Only borrow as much as you need

It is crucial to only borrow what you need when taking out a personal loan. Analyse your financial standing and calculate the precise amount needed to achieve your goal. Overborrowing may result in increased EMIs and unnecessary interest payments. You can keep your loan amount and subsequent EMI under control and ultimately reduce your financial stress if you borrow wisely.

Choose a fixed interest rate

Depending on the lender, personal loans are offered with either fixed or fluctuating interest rates. If you choose a personal loan with a fixed interest rate you will know the precise amount you must repay at the end of the loan tenure. However, if you have a personal loan with a fluctuating rate of interest, your loan repayment may vary depending on how much your interest rate changes. Your loan EMIs would increase along with the interest rate. For this reason, choosing a personal loan with a fixed interest rate is preferable.

Use a personal loan EMI calculator

It is important to determine your EMIs using an online personal loan EMI calculator before applying. To calculate an exact estimate of your monthly instalments, this tool takes into consideration the loan amount, interest rate, and personal loan tenure. By using the calculator, you can compare different loan options and choose the one with the lowest EMI. You can head over to the Bajaj Finserv website to make use of a host of different tools, including the personal loan EMI calculator.

You can find the best personal loan deal and pay lower EMIs with a little research and some money management practices. For those looking for funds to cover large expenses, a Bajaj Finance Personal Loan is a great option. Get a loan of up to Rs. 40 lakh, with money transferred to your account within 24 hours* upon approval.

*Terms and conditions apply.