This trading adventure with 20 prizes from Apple will transform your skills 

On 7-20 June, global trading platform Binomo will host the biggest event of the summer, Trading Journey: The Chosen. TJ is a personalised mission to help you discover the power of trading and achieve your goals. Prizes for those who complete the journey include guaranteed valuable rewards and access to Apple devices drawing. Registration and participation in the event is free for all registered Binomo users. About the event

Trading Journey is set to be a true adventure with a vivid story and a strong sense of purpose. The main objective of a trader in TJ: The Chosen is to achieve an individual trading turnover goal for the duration of the event. This means that the amount of each open trade will cover part of that target.

Bonuses of +100% and valuable trading material from Binomo will be an additional motivation to trade. They will be sent to all participants.

On the way to their goal, traders will be guided by the virtual trading assistant Trady, familiar from the World Trading Cup. TJ also has a clever storyline to make the adventure even more exciting and vivid.

Story

According to the story, the Universe of Trading throws up a new challenge: someone has stolen the Key to the most important secret of trading. Participant is the Chosen One who must travel in a spaceship in search of a lost artefact and discover the mystery. The journey will begin on the planet Candles, from which the Key signal comes. It is the place that Trady suggests you begin your journey.

Prizes for those who have completed the journey

Guaranteed prizes await all those who reach their individual target, including:

● $5 non-deposit bonus for trading (this is a fixed amount of funds that can be instantly credited to a live account without making a deposit)

● Free access to Three Days Race event with a prize pool of $4,000 (to be held from 27-29 June)

● Access to a draw of 20 Apple gadgets worth a total of $24,200*.

Event description

● Free registration for Trading Journey opens on 5 June. Anyone can prove they are the Chosen One. All you need to do to register is to have a real account on Binomo, i.e. to make your first deposit of $10 or more on the platform.

● On 7 June, the journey itself begins. A registered participant will have a progress bar in the traderoom to move towards the goal. It will be filled in when trades are made. At the same stage, the participant receives a deposit bonus of +100% to overcome the path.

● On 14 June, a second travel bonus of +110% is given to the participant.

● 20 June is the end of the goal countdown. The ones who achieve the goal are awarded prizes, access to the Three Days Race tournament and a drawing of 20 Apple gadgets.

● The drawing itself will take place on 26 June. Winners will receive a message about winning Apple devices. Other participants who complete the goal will have access to their guaranteed prizes

More information about the adventure can be found on the TJ: The Chosen website. About Binomo

Binomo was launched in 2014 and is one of the world’s leading FTT platforms. The service offers trading in more than 70 assets and a demo account for risk-free practice with ready-to-use strategies.

Binomo is a Category A member of the Finance Commission, which operates in over 130 countries and helps almost 1 million active traders in the financial market every day. Tournaments are the hallmark of the platform, with over 300 events held annually on Binomo.

For more information, please visit Binomo website.

Disclaimer: *Prizes are awarded in the form of their monetary equivalent and credited to the winners’ real accounts