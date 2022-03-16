This Holi, take inspiration to secure your financial future

The HDFC Life Sanchay Par Advantage comes with two plan options for your convenience and flexibility.

Holi, the festival of colour, is associated with positivity and a time to bond with family and look ahead with vigour. In the true spirit of the festival, it’s time we take the opportunity to infuse our lives, including our finances, with renewed commitment.

Even as one decides to opt for healthier options such as baked gujiyas and low-sugar sweets, it is a good time to think of financial health as well. Here are ways to take inspiration from Holi and live an uncompromised life, with a savings plan such as HDFC Life Sanchay Par Advantage.

Victory of good over evil

Holika Dahan, which takes a day prior to playing with colours, is when we destroy all that is bad and welcome the good. We also clean our homes and welcome fresh beginnings. This can be a corollary to spring clean our finances, step back from the cycle of bad debt. One can do this by evaluating their finances, resolving investments with low returns and streamlining savings. In fact, HDFC Life Sanchay Par Advantage allows you and your family to plan ahead with confidence by providing a whole life cover, an immediate income option for your various needs as well as tax benefits. One can enjoy enhanced benefits for policies with an annual premium of Rs 1 lakh and above, accumulate survival benefits and choose a deferred payout period based on your various milestones and financial goals.

Freedom to rejoice

Holi is the time to let your hair down and get playful with friends and family. This only happens when you are safe in the knowledge that you have worked hard and can now enjoy the fruits of your labour. Give yourself and your family the gift of being stress-free in the long-term, and not just on Holi, with a savings plan that takes care of your income, such as HDFC Life Sanchay Par Advantage.

Safety and security

During Holi, we tend to pick eco-friendly colours, to avoid any allergic reactions and other health risks. We are also conscious of not overindulging in unhealthy sweets. As we take care to safeguard our health, we must also create a safety net for the financial wellbeing of our families. To do this, one must do adequate research to avoid risky investments and choose a savings plan that suits one’s needs. For instance, HDFC Life Sanchay Par Advantage offers benefits such as guaranteed income, tax benefits as well as life cover.

Stay organised

Whether it is shopping for new clothes, spring cleaning the home, buying colours and sweets, Holi calls for a lot of meticulous planning. This same spirit of organisation can go a long way when it comes to our finances as well. Get organised by making a list of your goals in the short and long-term, whether it is children’s education or a holiday abroad. Now, choose the right savings plan and let it get to work for you, making sure you enjoy the small and big joys of life, knowing your future is secured.

The HDFC Life Sanchay Par Advantage comes with two plan options for your convenience and flexibility. The Immediate Income option provides regular income by way of cash bonuses (if declared), from the first policy year and provides a lump sum at maturity. Meanwhile, the Deferred Income option provides guaranteed income for a guarantee period, and also provides regular income by way of cash bonuses (if declared) throughout the policy term.

This year, make the joy of Holi even sweeter by securing your future and planning for the ups and downs of life. The HDFC Life Sanchay Par Advantage savings plan empowers you to do just that and more!