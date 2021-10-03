This festive season, get Dumdaar Dus Cashback with SBI Card!

The SBI Credit Card portfolio is tailored to meet a diverse range of cardholder needs across the entire spectrum of income profiles and lifestyles.

The festive season is here, and you can feel the infectious energy in the air. It’s that time of the year when we make our shopping lists, plan home makeovers, revamp the wardrobe and buy gifts for family and friends.

Online shopping has made this simpler and more convenient to make our wish-lists a reality with the click of a button. To give customers the power of choice no matter where they may be, SBI Card is starting an amazing offer for the festive season. Just like each year, SBI Credit Cardholders can look forward to lucrative offers that will make their festivities even more special.



For those who have been holding off on making major purchases because of budget constraints, this is the right time to browse e-commerce shopping sites and take the plunge, thanks to Dumdaar Dus offer on SBI Credit Card. Cardholders can avail 10% Cashback up to Rs. 10,000 across mobiles, consumer durables, laptops, kitchen appliances, home décor & furnishing, and fashion & lifestyle purchases, done at leading domestic e-commerce shopping sites.

The offer can be availed on a minimum transaction amount of Rs. 7,500, up to a maximum Cashback of Rs. 1,750 per card account. The offer is also valid on EMI purchases opted for at the time of transaction

But the best part about this offer? Cardholders can take their shopping to the next level, by spending Rs. 1,00,000 or more cumulatively during the offer period and get Rs. 8,250 extra Cashback per card account!

Sounds too good to be true. Well, it surely is.

–And you’d better hurry too! The offer is on for three days only, from 3rd Oct – 5th Oct ‘21. So, go back to browsing your online wishlist, hurry and make your purchases so that you don’t lose out on this great offer by SBI Card.

SBI Card is the second-largest credit card issuer and the largest pure-play credit card issuer in the country with over 11 million customers.

The SBI Credit Card portfolio is tailored to meet a diverse range of cardholder needs across the entire spectrum of income profiles and lifestyles.

With SBI Credit Card, add that extra sparkle to your festivities as you celebrate with family and friends.