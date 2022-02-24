The ScaleUp Summit 2022 is now live!

The ScaleUp Summit 2022 is conceptualized to address the growth challenges MSME entrepreneurs face through its ‘how-to’ webinars, case studies of successful MSMEs and an exclusive Masterclass session on understanding complex financial statements of the firm.

With the financial year coming to its end and the new budget announced recently, it's time for MSMEs to relook at their operating model, plan new strategies and de-risk their business growth. So, if you have ever wondered how to accelerate your firm towards its growth path, this event is for you!

Some of the topics of discussion at the event are identifying the right strategies for scaling up the business, creating a truly innovative firm, managing regulatory compliances in the country, building a strong brand for your business, creating a digital-friendly culture, expanding from national to international, and more.

The event has specialised masterclass sessions for promoters on innovation and growth. It also brings forth case studies of fastest-growing SMEs who have made the cut in product innovation, national and international expansion, exports, and patent filings among others.

Alka Nangia Arora, Joint Secretary (ARI Division), MSME Ministry and CMD, The National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) and Sudatta Mandal, Deputy Managing Director, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) would be sharing their perspective on the government and banking support provided to MSMEs.

The programme will also host a panel discussion to understand the solutions and strategies MSMEs can adopt to solve scale-up challenges. Beyond MSMEs, the summit would see participation from MSME associations, banks, fintech firms, technology solution providers, financial service organisations, regulatory bodies and MSME incubators.