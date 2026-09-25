Your retirement age is probably a settled question. 58, 60, 65, whichever one it is, you’ve likely known it for years.
But does your retirement plan tell you how much you’ll actually need in savings and investments to carry you through 20 or 30 years without a salary? Very few people ever sit down and work that number out.
That number deserves as much certainty as the age does. Right now, it rarely gets anywhere close, and that gap is where retirement planning quietly falls apart.
Four things quietly work against that number every year.
First, inflation keeps prices rising, even in calm years. Say your family spends ₹50,000 a month today. At just 6% inflation a year, the same lifestyle could cost close to ₹1.6 lakh a month in 20 years, and nearly ₹2.9 lakh a month in 30. Nothing about your life would have changed. Your money would simply buy less. Retirement savings need to keep growing even after you stop working, not just before it.
The second is that healthcare costs don’t rise slowly and evenly like other prices. They tend to jump suddenly, often because of health issues that show up later in life, right when there’s no salary left to absorb the shock. A plan that only covers daily expenses usually forgets this. Healthcare deserves its own separate savings.
The third is lifestyle; retirement today often looks different from before. It can mean travel, a second career, or supporting both children and ageing parents at the same time. All of this has to come from the same retirement savings.
The fourth is increasing life expectancy: people are retiring earlier and living longer than earlier generations did. A retirement that once lasted 15 years can now easily stretch to 25 or more. Your money has to last longer than you might expect, and there is no way to know exactly how long that will be.
That is why the number has to be worked out, not picked as a round figure. Start with the lifestyle you want after retirement, whether that is travel, a new hobby or supporting family, and estimate what it will cost each month. Then calculate the retirement amount needed to sustain that lifestyle, with a separate cushion for emergencies. Retirement planning calculators and tools can do the heavy lifting here, factoring in inflation, healthcare costs and how many years the money needs to last.
Why Retirement and Pension Solutions Matter
Most people don’t struggle to understand why saving for retirement matters. They struggle to actually do it, month after month, for 30 years, especially when something more urgent is always asking for that money right now: a school fee, a loan payment, a family expense.
This is exactly the problem retirement and pension plans are built to solve. Instead of sitting in a regular account where it can be easily accessed due to daily demands, this money is locked away for a long, fixed period. This makes it much easier to build a steady, disciplined saving that secures your future.
These plans also do something else worth knowing. They turn years of savings into a steady income later, instead of leaving you with one large amount to manage carefully for the rest of your life. That regular income, arriving every month the way a salary once did, is often exactly what a comfortable retirement needs.
Starting early matters more than most people realise. Say two people save the same amount every month, but one starts at 30 and the other at 40. The one who started earlier usually ends up with noticeably more, simply because their money had extra years to grow. 10 years can make a bigger difference than it seems.
Many such plans also come with tax benefits, as per prevailing tax laws, adding a little more value to steady, long-term saving.
The Real Question
Retirement planning is usually treated as one decision: when to stop working. That is really only half of it.
The bigger question is how much that retirement will actually cost, and whether you have worked it out or only assumed it.
In the end, retirement isn’t really about the day you stop working. It’s about building the freedom to live the life you actually want, without ever having to worry about the math.