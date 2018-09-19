The Honor 9N just might be the most beautiful phone in its class! Know why

​​​
Huawei’s sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 9N in June 2018. This fantastic smartphone offers a large 5.84-inch FHD+ 19:9 screen, dual cameras, and a lightning-fast processor.

Updated: September 19, 2018 6:21 PM
Huawei’s sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 9N in June 2018. This fantastic smartphone offers a large 5.84-inch FHD+ 19:9 screen, dual cameras, and a lightning-fast processor – all for a starting price of Rs 11,990. At such a low price point, the phone has an impressive design language as well.

Most sub-15K smartphones today come with a common design language that generally consists of a large footprint, plain plastic or faux-metal back, and a one-tone colour scheme (usually gold, grey, rose gold). This design language has become quite dated in today’s era of glossy glass backs and notches. There has been a slew of such lookalike handsets over the last couple of years and the consumer is slowly getting tired. The Honor 9N, with its curved 2.5D glass back, thin bezels (79% screen to body ratio), and a vibrant colour scheme, is all set to break that monotony.

Available in 3+32GB, 4+64GB, and 4+128GB combinations, the smartphone has a vibrant and immersive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2280 pixels, which brings its PPI to 432 pixels per inch. The handset looks classy owing to its compact form factor and the delightful 19:9 ‘fullview’ display. It has been ergonomically designed and so, despite having a 5.84-inch screen, doesn’t feel big in the hand. It also has a notch up top, which is quite rare at its price. This (relatively smaller) notch houses the 16 MP front-facing camera, the earpiece, the sensors, and a tiny LED notification light.

The 13+2MP dual camera setup can be found on the sleek glossy back. The back, interestingly, has a 12-layer mirrored rear design and a Nano-scale optical coating. The Honor 9N comes in two colour variants – Blue and Black, with a mirror finish that looks youthful and trendy. There is no protruding camera bump and at 152 grams, the phone seems quite light. Single-handed usage is a breeze on this device.

Its Octa-core processor and EMUI 8.0 OS make up for a lag-free smartphone experience and a snappy performance. If you are on a budget and looking for a phone that has a host of nifty features and looks mighty sharp, Honor 9N is the go-to device for you.

